Dan Lanning Locks Horns With Big Ten Rival After Public Mockery

Lately, the grass doesn’t seem so green in Eugene as far as recruiting goes. Dan Lanning is fighting for narrative control but this one might be spiraling out of control. Oregon has been pursuing 2027 4-star WR Dakota Guerrant for months, already bringing him on campus six times. Little did the Ducks know, Michigan delivered a twist.

“I talk to them a lot and they’re trying everything,” Dakota Guerrant told Rivals. “Staying home, that’s always what a kid wants. We’ll see what happens; they’re definitely recruiting me hard.”

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This is the danger when an instate school starts to gain traction in a recruitment. No matter how polished Oregon’s pitch is, no matter how many times Dakota Guerrant flies out west, there’s always the element of “home” that gives an edge and Michigan knows it. The Wolverines locked in a Victors Weekend official visit, and more importantly, they’ve positioned themselves for the final in-person pitch on June 19 before his expected July decision.

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Still, Oregon and Texas A&M are still viewed as the leaders across recruiting networks. On the surface, Dan Lanning’s still ahead with a summer visit scheduled on June 5. The Ducks have done their part and the staff has leaned into relationships hard with Dakota Guerrant himself admitting his love for the staff as “they take time to get to know me and my family.” But even with that connection, there’s hesitation.

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Dakota Guerrant wants proof and he believes in the potential of QB Bryce Underwood but he’s waiting to watch it all come together on the field. And we can’t blame the 6’1, 185-pound WR who is not just a Top 50 national player but also the No. 1 player in Michigan. Even the offseason coaching turbulence didn’t make him see any less of the Wolverines program.

“It’s still Michigan,” he said. “So, they’re a little more up than anybody else.”

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And that’s what makes this recruitment uncomfortable for Dan Lanning. Because after what happened with their top CB and the follow-up story, Oregon has an urgency to prove himself.

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USC takes a jab at Dan Lanning and Oregon

After flipping a top Oregon CB target Danny Lang, a Top 60 national player out of Mater Dei, USC made sure everyone saw it. A 49-second social media clip mocked Dan Lanning’s famous line, “the grass is damn green in Eugene.” In the video, they sprayed USC red on a patch of green grass. And then, in their yellow color, they wrote, “Guess the grass wasn’t greener.”

There’s no need to wonder why USC is being ruthless. For years, Oregon walked into California and took what it wanted. But under Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are pushing back and winning. They now hold the nation’s top 2026 recruiting class and sit ahead of the Ducks in early 2027 rankings. And now with wins like Danny Lang, power is shifting.

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So while Dan Lanning is battling Michigan for Dakota Guerrant, he’s also watching USC chip away at Oregon’s aura on the West Coast. Right now, the perception battle is getting tight. But if the Ducks land him, it will steady the narrative and prove they can still go cross-country and win elite battles. But if the Wolverines close, it’s a statement loss.