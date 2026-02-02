Dan Lanning Makes Big Move to Give Dylan Raiola What Matt Rhule Couldn’t in Two Years

The early look at Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class tells you where Dan Lanning’s attention is. The line that keeps QBs upright. Everyone saw Dylan Raiola absorb hit after hit at Nebraska. In his two seasons under Matt Rhule, protection never quite caught up. He suffered 27 sacks each year. 54 total. That’s why the Ducks are poised to change the fate of the former 5-star recruit out of Buford High School.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite OT Drew Fielder announced his commitment to Oregon on Sunday, choosing the Ducks over Washington and UCLA. He had just wrapped up a visit to Eugene and didn’t bother stretching the process. Dan Lanning’s program has it all to keep him happy there.

Now, Drew Fielder is a big win. Rivals lists him as a 4-star and one of the better O-line prospects nationally, even if the industry rankings vary. Oregon prioritized the 6’6, 280 pounds who just had to do what he didn’t plan on doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going into the visit, I really wasn’t planning to commit,” he said. “I didn’t have a timeframe but after seeing and hearing everything about Oregon, I know it’s where I wanted to be… Oregon is everything I ever looked for in a program. Between the coaching staff, the player development, and the team culture, they are really second to none.”



Drew Fielder became the fourth commit in Oregon’s 2027 class, joining OT Avery Michael, edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, and LB Sam Ngata. Two of those four are O-linemen. Michael, a 3-star tackle out of Turlock, California, committed earlier the same day. He’s a 6’5, 250 pound No. 47 OT in the 2027 class by the 247Sports Composite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Lanning already feels good about where the O-line is headed in the near term. Fox Crader and Gernorris Wilson are projected starters in 2026. Center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu will still be around. 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho arrives in the 2026 class. But this about what comes after 2026.

Oregon fans are understandably focused on QB Dante Moore’s return next season and what that offense could look like. Dylan Raiola’s arrival from Nebraska adds another layer to the long-term picture, even if he’s expected to spend time developing behind Moore. Dan Lanning and O-line coach A’lique Terry have quietly stacked recruiting wins up front over the past two cycles. Iheanacho. Tommy Tofi. Koloi Keli. Now Fielder and Michael. And that’s to script the narrative for sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why Dylan Raiola didn’t thrive at Nebraska

Dylan Raiola’s Nebraska second season took a hard turn against USC in November. Midway through the third quarter, with the Cornhuskers leading 14-6, the QB was sacked, fumbled, and had his leg rolled up in the process. It was game over for him as he suffered a broken fibula. At the time of the injury, he was 10-for-15 for 91 yards and a TD. Eric Gentry got a hand on him, Anthony Lucas delivered the hit, Devan Thompkins bent him backwards, and Kameron Crawford recovered the ball.

Dylan Raiola finished his two Nebraska seasons with 4,819 passing yards, 31 TDs, and those 54 sacks. Even with clear improvement in 2025 with 72.4 percent completion rate, 18 TDs, and six picks, the protection problem never went away. TJ Lateef stepped in afterward and Nebraska went 1-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon is trying to make sure Dylan Raiola never has to live in that space again. Recruiting offensive tackles early isn’t the most interesting. But if you’re wondering what Dan Lanning is giving the QB that Matt Rhule couldn’t in two years, start there.