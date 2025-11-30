Dan Lanning Makes Dakorien Moore & Co. Expectations Clear Amid Major Injury Crisis

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks confirmed their playoff spot with a 26-14 win over Washington in Week 14. As a one-loss team (11-1, 6-1 in B1G), the Ducks lost their chance to defend their Big Ten title, but they’ve earned some extra rest before their playoff run. The rest is much-needed for Dan Lanning’s injury-ridden roster, especially his WR room. Naturally, the head coach is looking at the brighter side of missing ont the championship game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m excited. Very excited,” said Dan Lanning on the post-game presser on Saturday. “I’m going to enjoy the moment here for a little bit, probably through the rest of the night, and then start worrying about what our prep plans are moving forward. Our team’s banged up. Be great for us to be able to get healthy. I think everybody at this point in the season is dealing with that. But there are only 12 teams in the nation that get to keep playing, right? I mean, some others can play, but in the real one, we get the opportunity to do that. So, I’m excited about that.”

Oregon has been dealing with multiple injuries in the wide receiver room. Star WRs Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have been out for a while. While asked about the health of the wide receiver position, Lanning didn’t provide a clear update, keeping their status a mystery as they head into the CFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re all healthy now, so we’re good,” Dan Lanning said with a smirk. “I don’t know.”

Dakorien Moore has been dealing with a knee injury and missed the last three games, tweaking his knee in practice. He’s a crucial part of Oregon’s offense who received 443 yards on 28 passes to score 3 touchdowns and also carried 4 times for 49 yards and 1 touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Gary Bryant Jr. has been dealing with an ankle injury since the Iowa game in week 11. He hasn’t played for the last three games for Oregon and was spotted with a walking boot on the sidelines. The senior WR received 25 times for 299 yards and scored 4 touchdowns, playing a crucial role in the Ducks’ offense. Oregon is also dealing with some issues, both on the offensive line with Iapani Laloulu, Isaiah World, Alex Harkey, and Gernorris Wilson, and on the defensive line with Tionne Gray.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Lanning’s Oregon overcame injuries with depth

Despite the absence of Moore and Bryant, Lanning found ways to put up points and win, showcasing the team’s depth. The Ducks brought in Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, and Jamari Johnson to contribute to key plays.

They elevated Kenyon Sadiq, their Tight End, to be the top pass-catching option. However, the sad part was that he, too, got banged up after landing awkwardly on the ball against Washington. But the Ducks’ depth has still allowed them to move the chains and create explosive plays. Malik Benson made a big play against the Huskies, finishing with 5 catches for 102 yards and 1 touchdown, which included a 64-yard catch and run to the end zone on third down in the fourth quarter.

Although they prove enough depth, Moore and Bryant’s return to the playoffs keeps Oregon’s receiving room an even scarier matchup. Pairing them with a defense that’s been proving strong all season could be a tough challenge for their postseason opponents.