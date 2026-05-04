Dan Lanning Makes Strong Statement on Dante Moore’s Return as Dylan Raiola Sets Clear Expectations

When a projected top-two NFL Draft pick decides to stay in college, it usually means there’s some business to tackle. In Oregon’s case, it came with a candid talk with Dan Lanning explaining why QB Dante Moore passed on the NFL and what that decision actually means for 2026.

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“I love Dante like family and I wanted him to make the best decision for him,” Dan Lanning revealed on George Wrighster’s College Football Podcast. “And what I just challenged him to do is, ‘hey, continue to assess what’s the best situation for you. And whatever lane you pick, put your head down and go attack it.’ I think we all know Dante’s name would have been called last night if he decided to leave.”

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Dante Moore would’ve gone off the board very early but he decided to run it back. Two main reasons players do this is because they aren’t finished or complete. Dan Lanning says his QB leaned on both.

“I think he felt like there’s some unfinished business here,” he said. “There’s some opportunities for him to improve and to make sure you’re ready for that next step when you get there. And he was a guy that spent a lot of time going through that process saying, ‘Hey, I can maximize this. I can turn myself into the best version of myself.’ And we’re seeing a lot of that this spring and leading into the offseason for us.”

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Imago Oregon quarterback Dante Moore 5 laterals the ball to running back Dierre Hill Jr. 23 against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 9, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ATL20260109845 MIKExZARRILLI

Dante Moore is elite, no doubt. But he still has room for improvement as his last season shows. He finished last year with 71.8% completions for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. That put him at No. 3 nationally in accuracy and top-10 in passer rating. But maybe it’s his progress that stood above his production because back during his UCLA days, he just finished 53.5% completions and recorded nine interceptions in nine games. Now, fast forward one year, and Dan Lanning is even calling him “a coach on the field.”

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His return shows he believes he still has room for improvement. But even as an unfinished product, Dan Lanning already views him as part of an elite category of former Ducks QBs like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.

“He’s there,” he said in early April. “I’m very confident. He checked a play today in practice that we didn’t even have tagged with a potential check because of the look that he saw. So, it’s great to see from him that he’s really out there operating as a coach on the field. We just got to get everybody else operating at that same level.”

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When a QB reaches that level of control, the ceiling shifts and the offense opens up. This season though, Dante Moore is going to do it under new coaches as Oregon lost both coordinators. Drew Mehringer steps in at OC while Chris Hampton takes over the defense. And now, Koa Ka’ai is the QBs coach. QB development about trust and Moore already told his OC that he’s “all in” on Ka’ai. So as far as things are right now, there’s no reason to panic.

Oregon is also returning veterans like Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Evan Stewart. Then there are also sophomore talents like Jordon Davison and Dakorien Moore. With a roster built to win now, Dante Moore is in a position to fulfill that unfinished wish and that’s claiming the ultimate CFB trophy by winning the national championship. And while he’s leveling up, someone else is watching.

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Dylan Raiola has a starter mindset at Oregon

If Dante Moore’s story is about command, Dylan Raiola’s is about pressure. The former Nebraska QB didn’t transfer to sit quietly.

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“I think these months are crucial,” he said after spring ball. “From here on out, everything we do impacts not only this year, but years to come. So, taking the initiative to continue to get healthy, continue to get stronger.”

He’s talking with long-term vision which is rare for a backup QB and it’s deliberate. Dylan Raiola is a former 5-star with starting experience as a Husker and he’s treating it like a proving ground.

“Can you continue to get faster and then keep the football sharp, making sure that everything we learned this past month in spring ball doesn’t just go down the toilet, that we refine our tools, and we keep pushing,” he added.

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That’s a mindset that creates competition. Right now, Dante Moore’s return means he’s the present and the clear QB1. But he doesn’t just have expectations now. He has pressure from a QB talented enough to take his job eventually. Dylan Raiola is the future knocking early and he’s showing he’s ready to take over whenever the opportunity presents itself. You can’t be complacent when the guy behind you is talking like that.