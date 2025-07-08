Dan Lanning Must Beat SEC Giant for No.2 ATH After Tough Oregon Update, Says Insider

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting haul is shaping up to be a national powerhouse, with a top-ten class solidifying under Coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks have already locked in several blue-chip commitments, but now they’ve zeroed in on one of the most explosive athletes in the country—Jaylen Lott. The Frisco (TX) Panther Creek standout is ranked in the top 50 on 247 Composite and No. 2 ATH in the country, and a decision is expected on July 8. His potential arrival could vault Oregon into the top tier of recruiting classes.

A true two-way star, Lott is the embodiment of versatility. You name it, he can play it. He backpedaled precision routes as a receiver in 2024, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,111 yards and 16 TDs, while also rushing 18 times for 106 yards and four rushing scores. On top of that, he’s a decorated track athlete. He won the Texas 4A silver medalist in both the long jump and the high jump and was a Junior Olympics champ with a 24‑3.75 long jump. Oregon’s coaches must love that blend of speed, explosiveness, and position-fluid talent.

Spencer McLaughlin couldn’t help but giddily break down the matchup potential if Lott lands in Eugene. He said, “Oregon is reportedly in a good spot. I have heard good things. If he winds up going to the Ducks, that’s going to be a fun guy to break down film-wise with Brian here on the show.” That excitement signal shows how seriously Lott is being pursued by the Ducks. McLaughlin added, “If Lott ends up committing, Oregon could be right back inside the top 10. If he doesn’t—it’s onto the next, then, you know, Oregon’s still sitting inside the top 15.”

In the end, Jaylen Lott is a playmaker who could impact both sides of the ball and elevate Oregon’s class to the top 10. The Ducks would be getting elite athleticism, raw production, and a high-character player. With July 8 looming, this could be the kind of decision that defines the rest of the cycle for both Lott and the Ducks.

Oregon takes a hit just before key decision day

Just as Oregon gears up for a crucial July 8 commitment from four-star athlete Jaylen Lott, the Ducks were hit with a tough loss. Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala has decommitted from the program, announcing the news on X alongside his decision to transfer to Alabama powerhouse Thompson High. “With that being said I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University Of Oregon,” Moala wrote. “I would also like to announce that I am transferring… to Thompson High School.” It’s a big shift for one of the Ducks’ longest-standing 2026 pledges, especially considering Moala flipped to Oregon from USC last fall.

Moala’s exit trims Oregon’s class to 13 commits and removes one of their few in-state prospects. Despite still holding a top-15 national ranking, Dan Lanning’s staff will now need to double down on defensive line targets to maintain their depth. The Ducks still boast elite names like five-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho and five-star DB Jett Washington, but Moala’s 340-pound frame and versatility will be missed.

This development only amplifies the stakes around Jaylen Lott’s upcoming decision. The explosive Texas athlete is expected to choose between Oregon and Texas, and the Ducks are hoping his long-standing relationship with the coaching staff seals the deal. “If Lott ends up committing, Oregon could be right back inside the top 10,” Spencer McLaughlin said. Moala’s departure hurts, but flipping the narrative on July 8 with a game-breaking athlete could help the Ducks bounce back fast.