Dan Lanning Must Land 4-Star DL as Oregon Faces Double Recruiting Setback Warning

Oregon is in a bit of a pickle at the moment. The unlimited NIL factor is not attracting the targets Dan Lanning and Co. wanted. At the beginning of the year, it looked like Oregon was well in line to have a Top 5 class by the time the 2026 cycle wraps up. Unfortunately, the impressive pace with which Lanning was scoring commitments has hit a slump. He still is in contention to land some great prospects, but he must work to ensure they pick Eugene over their other choices.

Lanning now sits in the 6th position in the 2026 cycle, when they started in the higher ranks. He has two 5 star commits in Immanuel Iheanacho and Jett Washington. 87% of the class are blue-chip players. And yet, Dan Lanning is losing his hold on the best prospects in the class. He lost Jared Curtis to Georgia and Jackson Cantwell to Miami – two of the most dominating names in the 2026 cycle. And now, he’s lost Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 LB in the class, to Texas.

To end this series of close misses, Dan Lanning has to pull up his sleeves and prevent more prospects from slipping out of his hands. With no time to waste, Lanning has to work to get 4-star DL Deuce Geralds off the market. “I think he’s the biggest target for Oregon in this cycle,” ROC Boys Football mentioned in a July 15 episode. The No. 6th DL in the class, the host says, Geralds can probably be someone like Derrick Harmon for Oregon. “This is a guy that you could see going for eight plus sacks and 12 TFLs, you know, being that game-wrecking presence on the inside of the defensive line.”

Geralds comes with a production totalling 261 tackles (77.5 TFLs), 37.5 sacks, and 90 quarterback hurries. That’s some talent that the biggest programs in college football will line up for. That brought Oregon into tough competition with the Michigan Wolverines. Interestingly, Geralds made a last-minute trip to Ann Arbor before Michigan’s Victor’s weekend. Soon after, he set his commitment date for August 2. But the host was not very worried about him picking the Wolverines. “It sounds like Oregon’s in the lead,” he said.

Geralds is also from Georgia, like Tyler Atkinson. Since both were recruited by Georgia and Oregon, Dan Lanning might fear that he will also be dealt the same loss that Kirby Smart suffered. Despite no major alarms being sounded for Deuce Geralds not being at Eugene, things could always take a surprising turn. And, he’s not the only defensive target that could look to follow Tyler Atkinson’s steps.

Dan Lanning to lose Nick Abrams to Georgia?

Dan Lanning still has some time to secure Deuce Geralds’ commitment. But when it comes to 4-star LB Nick Abrams, the HC will be pressed for time. Abrams will announce his commitment on July 16, his birthday. And with Tyler Atkinson’s U-turn to Texas from long-time favorites Oregon and Georgia, Abrams can also pull a similar move. The LB will be choosing among Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan. By the looks of it, there is a good chance Dan Lanning will be losing this battle.

“The fact that Tyler Atkinson chose Texas, I think makes the battle for Nick Abrams between George and Oregon real down the stretch. And it sounds like Georgia might be the leader in the clubhouse,” the host noted. Even On3’s Steve Wilftong thinks Abrams will be turning his back on Dan Lanning to join Kirby Smart. Abrams comes with a haul of 113 tackles (11 TFLs) and 4 sacks made across 2 years. Until recently, though, it looked like Oregon had a better chance of getting the linebacker.

“The staff recruiting me the hardest and Oregon has everything you need out there,” Abrams told Rivals after his Oregon visit. But Tyler Atkinson’s decision will now shake up things for Georgia and Oregon. Will Oregon be able to lock down both of these talents?