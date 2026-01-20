Dan Lanning on High Alert After Lane Kiffin’s Unthinkable Move for Jordan Seaton

OL Jordan Seaton reportedly ditched Dan Lanning as he dined with Lane Kiffin at Baton Rouge. The offensive tackle was supposed to be present in Eugene on Monday for an official visit, but his extended stay at LSU put a damper on those plans. Now, beat reporter Matt Moscona has stitched the tidbits together behind LSU’s schemes.

Tuesday marks the final day to register for LSU’s spring semester, and Lane Kiffin is pulling out all the stops to make sure Seaton leaves Baton Rouge committed, going as far as paying a visit to the LSU governor himself. “Deductive reasoning would suggest Kiffin took Seaton to meet the Governor,” Moscona shared. “Seaton went back to football ops and posted the story around 5:30. Approximately 4:30 is when a source told me Seaton was still at LSU football ops.”

The timeline of the whole saga makes sense. On Monday, Kiffin shared a cryptic post with a Tiger emoji. He did not provide any context, but the message was loud and clear. Following this, at around 5:30 in the evening, Seaton shared an Instagram story driving downfield past the Pentagon Barracks downtown. And that video had some interesting details.

The clock read 3:04 pm in the video, moments before which Lane Kiffin shared a photo of his nephew with Gov. Jeff Landry at the Governor’s Mansion. Stitching it all together, the verdict is that Kiffin is leaving no stone unturned to secure the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal.

While Colorado is scrambling to retain Jordan Seaton, rival programs are already engaged in an intense recruiting war, and the hype surrounding him makes sense. This past season, he barely allowed one sack and recorded zero quarterback hits. Although a lower-body injury sidelined him from the last three games, his impact on the O-line was evident. Not just that, he is already touted as a potential top draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

So far, he has visited Mississippi State, Miami, and LSU and is on his way to Eugene. Earlier, Pete Nakos had reported that Oregon and Texas were the two top contenders, but now that equation has completely flipped.

Dan Lanning put on notice

Oregon’s O-line is thinned out. Offensive tackles Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon have left for the pros. With that, the Ducks are working hard to plug that gap. Jordan is a proven player who brings immediate impact on the 0-line. QB Dante Moore is back, and Lanning is pushing hard to secure that chess piece.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma State at Oregon Sep 6, 2025 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20250906_taw_wb2_24

The ‘Nike University’ has never shied away from splurging money on its players. Certainly, they wouldn’t find it challenging to cave in to his reported $2.5 million NIL demand. However, his earlier activities at Baton Rouge will make it challenging for Lanning to secure his pledge.

“(His) reported asking price is around $2.5M, “247Sports’ college football and transfer portal analyst Cooper Petagna shared. “I would expect him to receive north of $3 million, considering the number of tackle-needy contenders.”

Even though the transfer portal window has closed, players don’t have to commit to a program immediately. As multiple programs compete for his pledge, Jordan Seaton has enough time to mull over his future plans.