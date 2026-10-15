Dan Lanning Opens Door for Ex-NFL Star’s Son as Dante Moore’s Injury Forces Oregon Into Tough QB Decision

A year ago, Dan Lanning wouldn’t have even dreamed of losing to UCLA. Yet, the Bruins have found their rhythm under Bob Chesney. They defeated the Ducks last week, forcing Dan Lanning to rethink his QB room from scratch, despite having Dylan Raiola available.

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“Akili Smith Jr’s done a really good job,” Lanning said during his October 14 media availability. “He’s probably the one that’s the most different from a package standpoint and things that you can carry and do differently.”

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Different is exactly what Dan Lanning will need after Dante Moore’s injury return remains fluid. Former Nebraska QB1, Dylan Raiola, also struggled massively against the Bruins. That makes freshman Akili Smith a better option for now.

Lanning probably didn’t expect a lot to happen against UCLA. But that’s the current reality of things for him, and he has a lot to navigate. Dante Moore missed the UCLA game after getting hurt against USC on September 26.

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A late hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens left him needing a neck brace and a stretcher before medical staff took him away in an ambulance. Moore remained in concussion protocol and is also ruled out against Nebraska.

With Moore unavailable, Raiola got the start against No. 21 UCLA but struggled badly. He completed only 32 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions as Oregon failed to get its offense moving.

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Dan Lanning eventually pulled him and gave backup Brock Thomas a chance to turn things around. After Oregon lost 17-15, Raiola didn’t point fingers. “Teams count on me to make those plays, and I let them down today,” he said.

With Moore unavailable and Raiola struggling, Lanning is planning to use Akili Smith Jr’s dual-threat prowess against the Cornhuskers. However, Brock Thomas also remains in contention for now.

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“He’s been able to connect, you know, vertically on the shot,” Dan Lanning said about Smith Jr. “Obviously, his feet [have] become a weapon, right, and are a real tool for us as well. But yeah, he’s done a really good job.”

Akili Smith Jr. offers Oregon an interesting option at quarterback. He was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, known for his size and arm talent. His father, Akili Smith, played at Oregon before the Cincinnati Bengals picked him third overall in the 1999 NFL Draft.

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Smith Jr. spent his final high school seasons at Lincoln High School in San Diego. As a junior in 2023, he threw for 2,431 yards and 25 touchdowns, with only five interceptions. He completed 63.8% of his passes and helped Lincoln finish the season 11-1.

Smith Jr’s size stands out, with long arms and a frame that can make him hard to bring down when pressure reaches the pocket. Oregon can bank on that. He can also make throws at different speeds.

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Scouts during his recruitment had praised his accuracy on deep passes, along with his ability to take something off the ball when needed or fire it into a tight window.

Moreover, he can use his legs, too. He ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns during his junior season, showing he can contribute on designed runs and zone-read plays despite his size.

Thomas gives Oregon a QB who can manage the offense, but Smith Jr. would bring a different threat. At 6-foot-5, with the arm to throw deep, he could push defenses to cover more of the field.

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His running ability would also give defenders another decision to make on read-option plays, where a hesitation from a linebacker can open a lane. Then, there is the family connection, too.

Smith Jr. is the son of former Oregon quarterback Akili Smith, so seeing him take the field would mean something to Ducks fans. After the loss to UCLA, Oregon could use a lift, though the bigger question is whether the freshman is ready to help the team right now.