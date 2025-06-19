Dan Lanning & Oregon Face Major B1G Threat in 5-Star Immanuel Iheanacho Race

The battle for elite offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing recruiting stories of the 2026 cycle. At a towering 6’7″, 350 pounds with the footwork of a tight end, the Maryland native has every major program salivating over his potential. But as his August 5 commitment date approaches, this recruiting battle is becoming a coast-to-coast showdown with high stakes.

On paper, Oregon appears to hold all the cards. The Ducks boast a sterling track record of developing NFL linemen and a cutting-edge facility. Yet whispers in recruiting circles suggest Penn State might be quietly closing the gap. Not with NIL fireworks, but with something far more personal. It’s the kind of relationship that money can’t buy. Could the nation’s No. 2 offensive tackle actually ditch the flash of Eugene for a long stint in Happy Valley?

As Zach Seyko of Locked On Nittany Lions revealed, Penn State’s pitch cuts straight to the heart. “I do think Penn State has as strong of a chance as Oregon does. Let’s take NIL out of the equation here; [Penn State] honestly would have a better pitch.” The reason? Family and friends. He elaborates, “Proximity is a big deal. You got to fly all the way across the country. You’re not going to be close to your friends and family anymore. It’s a hassle to get them all the way out on the West Coast like that. It’s going to be difficult. There is going to be a homesickness element to it.”

And the genius of James Franklin is almost frightening. He knows when to strike, where to strike, and how to strike. While talking about Penn State, Iheanacho told On3, “They told me that I don’t have to fly seven hours away to Oregon to do what I want to do, but I can do it all at Penn State where my parents can see each game. We talked about how I can get a good education at Penn State, how they have great alumni, and how I can play early.”

Moreover, Penn State has also been developing a good relationship with Iheanacho for a long time. Zach mentioned that it could also be the tipping point in his commitment. “Penn State has been recruiting Iheanacho for the longest time. That relationship has been there for quite some time. Probably almost either the longest-standing relationship or one of them, among all the college football programs that have been recruiting Iheanacho from the start. So that’s where Penn State wins.”

In the end, this battle transcends ranking. It’s a test of whether relationships can still trump resources in the NIL era. Oregon still remains the slight favorite, but Penn State’s surge proves the Ducks can’t just flash their facilities and expect a commitment. As August 5 looms, one thing is clear: whichever program lands Iheanacho will have earned him the old-fashioned way, with trust built over the years.

The reason behind Iheanacho’s hype

Immanuel Iheanacho isn’t your typical five-star recruit. At 6’7″ and 350 pounds, the Georgetown Prep standout looks like he was built in a lab for offensive tackle play. But what really sets him apart isn’t just his massive frame; it’s how shockingly light he is on his feet. Watch him on tape, and you’ll see a guy who moves like he’s 50 pounds lighter, mirroring edge rushers with smooth lateral quickness and burying defenders with raw power when he locks on. This is all thanks to him dominating basketball courts.

And he’s only getting better. As a junior last season, Iheanacho was practically a brick wall in pass protection, giving up zero sacks while clearing paths for Georgetown Prep’s 8-2 campaign. His performance earned him first-team all-state honors—rare air for an underclassman lineman. At camps, he has more than held his own against other elite recruits, showing off polished technique that most high school linemen never develop.

What really tells you everything about Iheanacho’s potential? The way college coaches have chased him for years. Penn State’s staff has been on him since his freshman year. But now heavyweights like Oregon and LSU have jumped into the mix. When you watch his tape, it’s easy to see why he’s become one of the most coveted recruits in the 2026 class. For programs hoping to land a foundational piece for their offensive line, Iheanacho is as good as it gets.