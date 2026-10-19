Dan Lanning’s Oregon WR Reportedly Released to Teammate One Hour After DUII Booking

Oregon survived Nebraska 17-14 on Saturday, but bad news for the Ducks came the following morning. Wide receiver Evan Stewart, who sat out that game, was booked on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). The team now heads into a road trip to Illinois without knowing whether he will be available.

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“Oregon WR Evan Stewart was booked last night for a DUI, per the Springfield (Oregon) Police Department,” SleeperCFB reported on X.

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KATU2 in Oregon followed with its own report, placing the booking on Sunday morning. Reporter Hallie DeVore added that Stewart was released about one hour later to teammate Dakorien Moore.

“Springfield Police tell KATU News that an Evan Stewart was booked in Springfield Municipal Jail at 7 a.m. on a DUII charge,” DeVore posted on X. “We were told that he was released at 8 a.m. to a third party, Dakorien Moore.”

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“We are aware of the incident and are gathering information at this time,” a UO athletics spokesperson said in a statement to The Oregonian on Monday.

Stewart was listed as doubtful before the Nebraska game and didn’t play. Through five games, he had 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns, and he had scored in each of his last four games. The week before, against UCLA, he caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

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Stewart is in his third year at Oregon but only his second playing, after transferring before the 2024 season. He caught 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns that year, then missed 2025 with an injury.

Before Oregon, he played two seasons at Texas A&M, where he had 53 catches for 649 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman and 38 for 514 and four scores as a sophomore.

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Stewart was part of the 2022 recruiting class out of Frisco Liberty High School in Texas, and the Rivals Ranking rated him a five-star-plus prospect. He arrived with major hype as he was the No. 1 player in Texas, the No. 2 wide receiver nationally and the No. 8 prospect overall.

Oregon came off that UCLA loss before beating Nebraska by three points, and head coach Dan Lanning said the week looked different because of it.

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“Obviously I’ve spent a lot more time on the offensive side of the ball this week,” Lanning said.

Starting quarterback Dante Moore had been out, and Oregon hoped he would return at some point. In the meantime, Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have both started games. Lanning said he believes in doing whatever it takes to win.

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“That’s our job. I’ve seen those (two QB offense) happen, at times, be successful. Also seen times when that’s not successful too,” said Lanning. “You guys have seen us in our history here use a lot of different looks. Use your best personnel, make it simple enough you can execute it at a high level.”

Oregon travels to Illinois on October 24, then returns home to face Northwestern.