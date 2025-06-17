Dan Lanning & Oregon’s 5-Star Pursuit Hits Unexpected Roadblock Amid Ryder Lyons Ultimatum

Oregon’s 2026 class already boasts some serious punch. Atop the list is No. 1 in-the-nation tight end Kendre Harrison, who committed last November. The Ducks have also secured a commitment, Tradarian Ball, one of the top 10 running backs in the nation from Texas. But it’s not just about who’s already on board. HC Lanning is working around the clock to elevate the current class. The Ducks are bringing in hordes of blue-chip prospects on official visits in hopes of building a roster that can contend for Big Ten and national championships.

And that brings us to the headliner: the recruitment of five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington. From Spring Valley, California, Arrington is the No. 1 corner and a top-10-ranked national recruit. Arrington’s recruitment has been dramatic. He moved up his commitment date, whittled his choices down to Oregon and Texas A&M. For a moment, it seemed like a close tug-of-war between the Ducks and the Aggies for his pen, until Washington came charging in to complicate the picture. Oregon, with key efforts from coaches Hampton and Tosh Lupoi, has made Arrington feel welcomed and at ease in Eugene. Just as the Ducks began to take control, the Washington Huskies started joining in, setting up a three-way fight that jeopardizes Oregon’s aspirations.

On the latest episode of Locked on Ducks of 17th June, Spencer McLaughlin and Roman Tomashoff broke down what could be Oregon’s biggest recruiting threat. “Washington was able to secure a very late visit from five-star quarterback Brandon Arrington, and he’s somebody who I’m curious to see how this battle is going to shape up,” says Roman. Arrington, the nation’s best cornerback for the 2026 class, rolled into town for an official visit, and the Huskies’ coaching staff went all out. And it wasn’t merely a visit—Arrington himself delivered a message loud and clear on social media: “Don’t sleep on Washington in my recruiting process.” Now, that sounds concerning for Oregon.

Washington was not even supposed to materialize a second-half surge. They weren’t originally on Arrington’s official visit list, but the Huskies worked their way into contention and got him to campus in a hurry. The visit seemingly had an impact, with Arrington openly crediting the Huskies’ NFL lineage at defensive back. The Huskies also recently flipped four-star tackle Kodi Greene out of Oregon, demonstrating they’re at par with the Ducks for West Coast talent.

Roman states, “I feel like he might end up at Oregon at this point in time just the more that I just continue to read the tea leaves and see how things tend to be trending, where that’s going to be a really solid secondary class.” So, Oregon and Texas A&M may be the “finalists,” but Washington’s push has turned this into an actual three-way thriller. But the hosts believe there’s a genuine ‘gut feeling’ atmosphere surrounding Oregon’s prospects with Brandon Arrington currently. He referred to his experience in Eugene as ‘perfect,’ and he specifically praised the coaching staff for treating him like family.

But there’s another blocker. As Spencer McLaughlin states, “Arrington’s a top 10 player in the class who you know could play both ways…. If he wants to play both ways that’s going to be a lot tougher at Oregon because of the amount of receiving talent that is stacked in the room.” If playing both ways is a priority for Arrington, that could be a deciding factor, especially if schools like Texas A&M or Washington are offering more flexibility in that regard.

Yes, Texas A&M is there, and the Aggies have had momentum working in their favor for some time, recruiting wizards such as Steve Wiltfong forecasting them to be the leader last autumn. And don’t forget how much things tend to change at the eleventh hour. Remember quarterback Jared Curtis, who was a heavy Oregon lean at one point before catching everyone by surprise and committing to Georgia? These reversals occur all the time, and sometimes it’s the home team at the end, not the one that edged ahead for months. If he commits to the Ducks, that secondary is going to be frightening good—and that’s precisely the kind of momentum Dan Lanning and his staff are pursuing.

Will Ryder Lyons be the next Oregon legend?

So, Oregon fans are optimistic about Brandon Arrington, but there is another recruiting saga simmering out west that has everybody chewing their fingernails—Ryder Lyons. Last week, Eugene hummed like a hive. The Ducks rolled out the red carpet for a star-studded roster of recruits, but the man everybody was abuzz about was Ryder Lyons—the five-star quarterback from Folsom, California, and a genuine blue-chip candidate. Lyons received the VIP treatment, with special facility access, dressed in Oregon attire, and his family was included. His sister’s TikTok entry was full of smiles and green.

And then, suddenly, Lyons fell the line: “It’s decision time.” But the twist is that Oregon’s staff, having just lost Jared Curtis to Georgia despite offering him more cash, faces genuine pressure. The Ducks’ fourth-ranked national recruiting class a year ago has dropped to eighth, and losing another five-star would be deadening. Lanning can’t miss again, especially not with a player like Lyons, who put up a monster season—Gatorade Player of the Year in California, 3,011 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and a highlight reel every coach is drooling over.

The Ducks are going all-in. They’re selling Lyons on a preloaded roster, an equitable NIL offer, and the type of firepower any quarterback would die to throw to—imagine high four-star receiver Messiah Hampton and a loaded offensive line. But it’s not only about the on-the-field amenities. Oregon has the Nike money, the glitz factors, and now, with NIL regulations becoming clearer, they are set to press hard to get their man. However, the battle is intense. BYU, where Lyons’ sister resides, is having a serious go at it. They’ve got the head start, the NIL agreements, and an opportunity to make history as the third five-star to pledge in decades. USC’s lurking there also, and you can never rule out the Trojans from a California kid.