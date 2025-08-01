Dan Lanning Places Big Bet on New Oregon WR as Bryce Boettcher Makes Locker Room Admission

The 2025 season for the Oregon Ducks under head coach Dan Lanning is shaping up to be one heck of a rollercoaster ride. After a historic 2024 regular season, the Ducks clinched the Big Ten Championship in their first league year and earned the No.1 seed in the brand-new expanded College Football Playoff. Coach Lanning’s mantra for the season is “double down,” signaling a full-throttle approach to developing leadership and toughness. And when it comes to leadership, Lanning just couldn’t stop gushing about one of his wide receiver prospects.

Enter Dakorien Moore, the true freshman wideout who’s already become the talk of Eugene and then some. This kid isn’t just your average new recruit; he’s the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class. And a five-star dynamo who came into the Ducks’ fold with sky-high expectations. Coach Lanning, alongside Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher, couldn’t help but sing Moore’s praises during an exclusive interview at Big Ten Media Days. Both seemed truly excited, lighting up when recounting Moore’s talent. His work ethic and playmaking potential could be a game-changer for the Ducks.

“What have been your first impressions of him?” Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Lanning. And Lanning, without even flinching for a second, said, “He wants to be perfect. He works extremely hard. He does. Yes, huge expectations, and I think that’s hard. But he’s handled that really, really well. The guy steps on the field. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he can make a big impact for our team. So I’m excited to see what Dakorien does.” Lanning’s excitement about Dakorien Moore isn’t just coach-speak hype. It’s clear and genuine admiration for a player who’s already making waves at Oregon in the 2025 season. After the unfortunate injury to Evan Stewart, Moore’s role in the offense took on an even bigger spotlight. And since then, he’s been impressing teammates and coaches alike.

Moore is quickly earning leadership respect despite being just a freshman. Lanning noted that Moore is among several young players “taking that lead.” That too, with maturity beyond their years and seizing opportunities to guide the team. Off-field, Moore is even helping recruit other talented players. Like 4-star receiver Jalen Lott, showing early signs of becoming an influential figure in the Ducks’ program. On top of that, Moore forms a promising duo with new quarterback Dante Moore. This results in the “Moore to Moore connection,” which looks set to breathe new life into the Ducks’ offense. Especially after losing big names to the NFL and injuries. In a season filled with fresh faces and high hopes, Dakorien Moore stands as the key to unlocking Oregon’s offensive potential and keeping those Big Ten title dreams alive.

Bryce Boettcher breaks down what makes Dakorien Moore special

And it’s not just Dan Lanning who is singing praises of Dakorien Moore; let’s ask the locker room, to be more precise, the double-sport athlete, Bryce Boettcher. “As quick as lightning, man,” Bryce said about Moore. “I mean, we were doing 7-on a couple of weeks ago and like threw like a bubble screen to him, and like I was going to tag off on him. It was almost like Tezz Johnson….and then obviously I mean his speed is unbelievable, like we’re doing you know flying 40s. And you know his speed was incredible, and you know his ball skills, so everything under the sun.” It seems like the compliments are far from over.

Bryce compared Moore’s elusiveness and speed to former standout Tez Johnson, highlighting Moore’s “almost Tez Johnson-like elusiveness” and incredible speed that’s evident both on the bubble screens and flying 40s drills. His praise isn’t just about raw physical tools but also Moore’s overall package: quickness, route-running ability, and reliable hands.

As a linebacker and veteran leader, Boettcher sees Moore emerging as a rare freshman who not only advances on the field but also contributes to the team’s culture. Dakorien Moore is making a strong impression in the 2025 season as both a gifted athlete and a determined, team-oriented player. And is ready to carry big expectations on his shoulders. Sports analysts also rank Moore as Oregon’s best newcomer in 2025, expecting him to have an instant and significant impact on offense.