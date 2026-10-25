Dan Lanning Puts Oregon Coaching Staff on Notice With Strong Statement After Another Offensive Struggle

Dan Lanning is running out of excuses, and Oregon’s offense is becoming an embarrassment. The Ducks blew a 10-0 lead against Illinois, went scoreless the rest of the game, and suffered an ugly 21-10 loss. At 4-3, injuries can no longer explain everything. The coaching staff is under fire, and Lanning knows something has to change.

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Lanning has been hinting at changes since the UCLA loss, when he said “everything’s being evaluated.” When questioned about the offense and calls for Drew Mehringer’s job, Lanning pointed to execution, efficiency, and the team’s week-to-week performance.

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“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we’re the best version of ourselves, and we’re currently not that. That’s very clear,” Lanning said when asked about considering changes at OC, according to an X post by Ryan Clarke.

While Lanning stopped short of directly threatening anyone’s job, his willingness to consider all options raises fresh questions about Drew Mehringer’s future as offensive coordinator.

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That puts Mehringer in the hot seat. The first-year offensive coordinator was promoted after Will Stein left for Kentucky, but his tenure has already attracted criticism. The warning signs appeared in Oregon’s 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State on September 12, when the Ducks managed just 281 total yards despite scoring 31 points.

Oregon briefly bounced back, scoring 84 against Portland State and 41 in a road victory over USC. But that offensive momentum disappeared. The Ducks managed just 15 points against UCLA, scraped past Nebraska 17-14, and scored only 10 against Illinois. That’s three consecutive games with 17 or fewer points, totaling just 42 points and averaging a miserable 14 per contest. With three losses in seven games, Mehringer is facing growing pressure to fix Oregon’s struggling offense.

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Against UCLA, Oregon managed 272 yards, including 73 rushing yards, converted just one of 12 third downs, and committed seven turnovers. Lanning subsequently acknowledged that play-calling and preparation were under review, mentioning that he was spending more time on the offensive side of the ball.

Injuries have complicated matters. Dante Moore missed his third straight game after suffering a concussion during Oregon’s September 26 victory over USC. Leading receiver Evan Stewart was also sidelined, leaving the Ducks without two key offensive players against Illinois. Quarterback Dylan Raiola finished 27-of-41 for 246 yards, including a late 36-yard completion.

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“We’ve got to evaluate exactly who we are,” Lanning said, according to Rob Moseley of GoDucks. “Each person’s got to look in their heart and respond, and say exactly what they want to go attack and what they can improve and get better. And that’s really where the focus has to be.”

Oregon’s struggles were particularly frustrating against Illinois because the Ducks started strongly. Their opening drive covered 75 yards in 11 plays, ending with a Jordon Davison touchdown. Gage Hurych then added a field goal to establish a 10-0 lead. Davison finished with 92 rushing yards, while Dierre Hill Jr. contributed 83.

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But the Ducks couldn’t maintain that momentum. Against Nebraska, they had outgained the Huskers 151-32 in the fourth quarter. That late-game offensive production was nowhere to be found against Illinois, which controlled the second half.

“Credit to Illinois, thought they were the tougher team today,” Lanning said. “That definitely showed up in the second half. Kind of the tale of two halves. We weren’t efficient enough on either side of the ball.”

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Illinois entered the matchup at 3-3 without starting quarterback Katin Houser, forcing freshman Michael Clayton II into the starting role. Despite that disadvantage, the Illini responded to Oregon’s early field goal with a 75-yard touchdown run on their next offensive play. They added scores in the third and fourth quarters, with Clayton’s late throw to Collin Dixon sealing the victory.

And Oregon has little room for further mistakes. Northwestern visits Autzen Stadium on October 31, followed by a trip to Ohio State on November 7. Michigan, Michigan State, and Washington complete the remaining schedule. With several difficult matchups approaching, Lanning must determine whether the current offensive approach can deliver results or whether more significant changes are necessary.