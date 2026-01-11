Dan Lanning Receives Emotional Message from Assistant Coach Turned first Time HC After Playoff Exit

The Oregon Ducks face a whirlwind week with no time to catch their breath. After a crushing 56-22 semifinal loss against Indiana, Dan Lanning and his team didn’t just lose their championship hopes but also had to say a big goodbye to their OC, Will Stein. As Stein moves to an SEC team as head coach, he reflects on his transformation and time at Oregon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Thank you @CoachDanLanning, @oregonfootball, and the Duck faithful for an incredible three years,” former Ducks OC Will Stein said on X. “My life was changed because of my time at Oregon, and I cannot thank the players enough for their dedication and hard work. I will be a Duck fan forever.”

After spending three seasons with Oregon, Will Stein makes his move to Kentucky, taking the reins as head coach. His presence developed a strong offense that dismantled forces like Penn State, James Madison, and USC in the 2025 season. Those successes strengthened his resume and helped Stein get a head coaching job. And he’s nothing but thankful for the opportunity Oregon gave him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky’s job is Will Stein’s first head coaching role, and that opportunity was hard to ignore for him. On top of it, it brings him back home. He grew up in Kentucky, attended their games as a kid, and also has deep roots with the place and fanbase. Which makes this job a dream opportunity for him, as he calls it a “dream come true” opportunity.

Will Stein arrived at Oregon from UTSA and quickly left his mark on the team by elevating their offense. He helped develop top quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel and transitioned them as Heisman Trophy finalists. After them, he even made Dante Moore develop into an explosive player.

Under him, in three seasons, Oregon was ranked at the top among the most explosive offenses. In 2023, they finished second nationally in scoring and total offense. The Ducks followed with eighth-place finishes in both categories. Then ranked ninth in scoring with 38 points per game and 13th in total offense with 465 yards per game in 2025. So, now it’s pretty clear why Stein’s move is a massive blow for the Ducks’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite the shake-up, Dan Lanning didn’t flinch. He promoted tight end coach Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator, showing immense trust in his internal coaching staff. Yet Stein’s departure can make things shaky for him. One big question that looms large is which coaches and players will follow Stein to Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Lanning’s staff will remain intact with him, there is a chance that some analysts or assistants could follow Stein for bigger roles at Kentucky. Players looking for more playtime and a starting role can make their move to the Wildcats. With former players, even high school recruits might get influenced to follow him, as his presence impacts the recruiting process. Though commitments like 4-star QB Bryson Beaver reportedly remain firm, the team needs to address other major issues, too.

What’s next for Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks?

After an impressive playoff run, Oregon came up short against Indiana, leaving Dan Lanning still searching for his first title breakthrough. But despite that pain, the team needs to fix its quarterback situation ASAP. The QB depth chart hinges on Dante Moore’s decision. He has to decide whether he wants to return to his team for another season or enter the NFL draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore’s breakout season, where he recorded 3,565 yards, 30 TDs, 10 INTs, and led Oregon to its first two playoff wins since 2014, has fueled top-5 NFL mock drafts. But Indiana’s three-turnover meltdown highlights inconsistencies that could see Dante Moore getting benched as a pro rookie.

Despite that, if he decides to move forward, Dan Lanning needs to overhaul the portal with intensity. With him, the Ducks await NFL decisions from several other key players, too, like DE Matayo Uiagalelei, LB Teitum Tuioti, DT A’Mauri Washington, safety Dillon Thieneman, TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Evan Stewart, and TE Jamari Johnson.

January 14 marks the last date for players to declare for the drafts, and the portal closes on the 16th. So, Dan Lanning and his team need to make a massive overhaul. Though they sit no. 3 in recruiting, they need players who can make an immediate impact.