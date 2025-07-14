Dan Lanning Receives Huge Update on 4-star Tyler Atkinson’s College Football Inclination

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Grayson High in Loganville, Georgia, Tyler Atkinson, is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 8‑9 overall prospect in the class of 2026 nationally. He has the size, instincts, and production you’d want out of a future college star, and hence, teams from coast to coast covet his play in reading the run, playing in coverage, and making tackles for explosive hits.

In the past weeks, Atkinson revealed his top four finalists: Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas. He has already made official visits to all of them in the official window of June, culminating with a visit to Texas in mid‑June. These four programs are a combination of historical cachet, coaching connections, NIL potential, and convenience. If we analyse Texas, it has star power on the verge, Oregon established itself under Dan Lanning, Clemson plays in the loaded ACC, and Georgia is the hometown powerhouse.

So, Steve Wiltfong, an insider, believes that Atkinson highly favors Georgia. He is a native Georgian, and recruiters and recruiting analysts alike consider UGA the likely favorites. Even following visits to Eugene and Austin, there remains the feeling that Georgia is still his best bet. The wait’s going to be over as Atkinson has finally revealed that he will announce his commitment in July.

“Tyler Atkinson has said he hopes to commit sometime in July. Georgia is obviously one of the favorites and have been since the four-star linebacker was in junior high. Texas has come on strong this summer. Visits to Oregon have put the Ducks in the mix. Clemson rounds out Atkinson’s final four. Sources think Atkinson likely goes to Georgia in the end, but this recruitment could still go a few different ways,” recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong said.

Atkinson went to Eugene in early June and got courted like a big-time priority. Dan Lanning and his defensive coaches took serious time off, shared meals together, walked around campus, demonstrated how the program is defensively built, and made it clear he’d be a focal point in Lanning’s scheme. Atkinson gushed about Lanning, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and linebacker coach “B‑Mike,” – Brian Michalowski – noting that they all share a passion for development and winning championships. It was a full-court press in Eugene, with football chatter and off-field camaraderie.

Behind the scenes, Lanning’s staff has definitely given Atkinson top priority in the 2026 class. Oregon has always had an interest in the class of 2026 linebackers, and Atkinson arrived on campus knowing he was near the top of their board. From the recruiting standpoint, this visit was important for the Ducks; they needed to impress with depth and culture, and they brought out the big guns to recruit him. Dan Lanning was careful to make sure he and his staff were purposeful with time, and Atkinson reported feeling appreciated every step along the way.

All that aside, sources indicate the home-state allure of Georgia remains the gravitational pull in his process. Remaining in Georgia, near family and friends, and playing for an SEC that churns out NFL linebackers, that’s strong. NIL opportunities, crowd support, and comfort zone are more important than ever, and analysts recognize that working in UGA’s best interests. So what’s next?

Atkinson has announced a final date, and all signs point to a decision in July. Dan Lanning and Oregon gave an impressive audition, fighting hard for Atkinson’s attention. Whether the Ducks can pull off the upset is uncertain, but one thing is certain: this recruitment has turned into one of the most fascinating narratives in the class of 2026.

Dan Lanning’s Oregon makes big moves as recruiting trail heats up

Oregon supporters have a great deal to be happy about these days. Dan Lanning and his staff are flying under the radar, compiling one of the best recruiting classes in the nation. They’ve already secured top-end talent such as five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and Jett Washington, a five-star safety with a well-known family moniker, yep, he’s Kobe Bryant’s nephew. But while the Ducks are piling up stars, all the real excitement is about two giant targets left on the board: four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds and four-star safety Davon Benjamin. These are the types of players who can change the direction of a defense.

Geralds, a Georgia product, is a stats behemoth, with more than 260 tackles, 90 QB pressures, and almost 40 sacks so far in his high school career. He’s got Oregon in his top five, along with Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, where his father played. That family connection to the SEC might draw him east, but Oregon’s determination is legitimate.

Following his trip to Eugene in early June, Gerald was obviously feeling it. He’s been rocking Ducks gear and has been said to love what Lanning and his staff are constructing. Oregon recently lost a D-line commit, which only heightens the urgency and potential for Gerald’s commitment. Whether that will be enough to overtake SEC bloodlines is the question of the day, and of course, Atkinson’s commitment.