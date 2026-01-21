Dan Lanning Refuses to Give Up After Elite Transfer OT Jordan Seaton Cancels Oregon Visit

Jordan Seaton’s recruitment has quickly turned into a high-stakes battle. Oregon had been pushing to get the talented offensive tackle on campus in Eugene, but that momentum took a hit when Seaton cancelled a scheduled visit. However, head coach Dan Lanning is far from backing off from the portal’s hottest grab.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latest development has Seaton being heavily pursued by two powerhouses: LSU and Oregon. For Dan Lanning, the situation became more complicated after Seaton spent three days at LSU, opting to cancel his Eugene visit in the process. Rather than giving up on the left tackle, Oregon’s staff responded by traveling to Atlanta to personally check in on Seaton. This emphasized that the Ducks were still interested.

Seaton recently visited Baton Rouge after his trips to the Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State Bulldogs. His extended stay, which went beyond the original schedule, led many to believe that newly appointed LSU head coach Lane Kiffin may have made a strong impression and was ready to poach the OT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon initially appeared to be in a strong position when Seaton first entered the portal. Speculation around a potential Ducks commitment intensified after Seaton reacted on X to Dante Moore announcing his return to Oregon instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Wait, Dante Moore came back?” Seaton wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Moore set to lead the offense next season, Oregon requires a dependable left tackle to protect its quarterback. That need became even more urgent following the Ducks’ 56-22 loss to Indiana in the CFP national championship semifinal. After the defeat, Lanning spoke candidly about learning from adversity and responding the right way.

“I think every man can learn from adversity,” Lanning said. “This is going to be about how you respond in life. We just got our butt kicked. That’s going to happen. Some people hide from it, and others figure out how to get better and use it as motivation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Those words help explain Oregon’s aggressive pursuit of Seaton. The Ducks have also been highly active in the portal, adding former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich and landing former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola.

But LSU is not ready to back off from Seaton so soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin isn’t giving up on Jordan Seaton either

Rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, Jordan Seaton is widely considered the most sought-after offensive lineman still available in the transfer portal. That reality explains why both Lane Kiffin and Dan Lanning are aggressively pushing to land him.

Even after Seaton spent three days on campus with LSU, Kiffin has continued to stay involved in his recruitment, determined not to let Oregon regain momentum after their staff visited Seaton in Atlanta. According to Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com, Kiffin himself also flew to Atlanta to meet with Seaton, showcasing just how highly coveted the offensive tackle has become.

Seaton’s resume justifies the attention. An All-American, he earned All-Big 12 honors after starting every game as a true freshman offensive tackle. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and placed on the 2025 Outland Trophy Watch List, further cementing his status as one of the premier offensive line prospects in college football.