Dan Lanning Reveals Positive Scrimmage Update on Dante Moore After Devon Jackson Health News

Dan Lanning’s team doesn’t just find quarterbacks; they crank out stars. From Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota to Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, the Ducks keep the pipeline flowing. Now, Dante Moore is next in line, already generating Heisman talk and leading the quarterback group. While Austin Novosad is also in the mix, showcasing his potential, Moore’s talent and composure set him apart. After the August 16 practice, the team’s feeling is clear: this quarterback room is loaded, and Moore is making waves that keep Oregon’s tradition alive.

Dante Moore is seizing his opportunity. After a promising 2023 at UCLA, throwing for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns, followed by a year as a backup to Dillon Gabriel, he’s now focused on proving himself at Oregon. He’s dedicated, whether it’s pushing through summer workouts, training in Texas, or even skipping the Manning Academy to get extra practice with his receivers. Now, Moore is already making an impact in fall camp, and Dan Lanning’s already impressed by his growth and drive.

This is Dante Moore’s time to step up, and he’s already turning into an impressive “leader,” as per Will Stein. But what’s more interesting is his ball security skills in practice. Talking about his film to the media, Dan Lanning said, “Well, like I said, protected the ball, you know, none of our quarterbacks threw a pick today.” Well, after throwing 9 picks last season, not throwing a single one is a major development. And with Moore, even Novosad and freshman Luke Moga also shone bright. “They’re all pretty efficient. They checked it really well. Took what was there, used their legs. So, overall a positive day for the quarterback room,” he added.

Now, with Dan Lanning, even analysts are hyping Moore’s skills. This week, USA TODAY rated Moore No. 4 among Big Ten quarterbacks, which shows his potential. College football columnist Paul Myerberg said, “Moore started at UCLA in 2023 and then spent last season learning the Ducks’ system behind Dillon Gabriel. Look for the former five-star recruit to grab this opportunity and run with it to become the next super-productive Oregon starter.”

Dante Moore, Source: IG

But Moore isn’t just chasing expectations; he’s literally chasing speed—and achieving it. The former five-star quarterback, now leading Oregon, shared at media day that his offseason was all about increasing his speed. He aimed for 21 mph and hit 21.5. This is a significant improvement for someone who had a tough time with his rushing skills (six rushing yards last season, minus-84 at UCLA). Now, he’s adding another layer to his game. With Oregon previously featuring mobile quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, Moore’s newfound agility could quickly become a threat for defense.

Now, here’s the kicker: Pete Thamel injected some intrigue into Oregon’s quarterback competition, echoing Lee Corso’s “not so fast, my friend.” On The Pat McAfee Show, he explained that while Dante Moore is the frontrunner for QB1, the job isn’t guaranteed. As Thamel noted that Austin Novosad is a legitimate contender, potentially pushing for significant playing time this season. The takeaway: Moore is likely the starter, but Novosad’s presence elevates the QB battle’s excitement.

Dan Lanning’s big Devon Jackson’s update

Oregon heads into 2025 with significant roster turnover, needing to fill 18 starting roles from last year’s impressive 13–1 team. With linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs now in the NFL, junior Devon Jackson has a major opportunity. The former four-star recruit from Omaha redshirted in 2022 and saw limited action in 2023, but he began to emerge last season, recording 47 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Coaches noticed his progress, and now he has a clear path to a prominent role.

Well, Jackson’s exceptional athleticism truly sets him apart; he’s reportedly the team’s fastest player, with a high school 100-meter dash time of 10.54 seconds, and that speed is evident on the field. With improved football IQ and increased comfort within the defensive scheme, coaches believe Jackson’s combination of size, speed, and range has the potential to transform Oregon’s defense. Even with limited time in the camp with a spring injury, this guy is turning heads. And that even caught Dan Lanning’s attention.

While giving out his health update, he said, “He’s growing every single day,” Lanning said. “It’s hard when he’s been limited; it’s tough to be the guy that’s telling everybody what to do when you’re not the guy that’s in the dirt with them and in the action. So seeing him out there on the practice field has been really good for us so far in fall camp. He’s one of those guys where his play does the talking.” At 6’2″, this dude is a perfect blend of size and length, and with that kind of speed, Jackson has every tool to thrive.

With Dan Lanning, even his linebackers coach Brian Michalowski couldn’t hold back his praise for him: “It’s a physical game. There’s gonna be injuries. That’s part of it. You gotta really coach them to handle the mental adversity of it but see the opportunity in challenges.” So, now you know why, despite having Bryce Boettcher in the mix, Devon Jackson is the one making noise.

Now, let’s see with Dante Moore’s development and Jackson’s improving health how far Dan Lanning can pull his program.