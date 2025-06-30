Dan Lanning’s Oregon and Their B1G Rival Trending for No.1 2027 CB Prospect

Dan Lanning’s recruiting game is all about real talk, consistency, and player growth. He doesn’t sugarcoat — he earns trust by keeping it honest. “You always want to focus on the guys you get, not the guys you don’t,” he told On3, showing his mindset is all about building, not chasing. That straight-shooter approach is paying off. Five-star CB Na’eem Offord said, “They just recruited me the hardest… Dan Lanning is trying to make a huge impact.” And it’s not stopping with 2026. The Oregon Ducks are already leaving a mark on rising 2027 talent — the pipeline is wide open.

So, the future is already bright for 2027 standout Hayden Stepp. The four-star cornerback out of Nevada has just wrapped up his sophomore year, but he’s drawing major national attention. Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state, Stepp has racked up offers from powerhouse programs. According to On3, USC, Alabama, OSU, Notre Dame, and Oregon are all in the mix — and turning up the heat. Although it’s early, Stepp is already a name to know in the next wave of elite talent.

And Hayden Stepp isn’t wasting time sorting through the hype. The 2027 four-star corner told On3 he’s drawn to “top programs that produce top players,” and now his focus is narrowing. As of June 29, per Chad Simmons, two heavyweights stand out — Oregon and USC. The Ducks and Trojans have Stepp’s full attention, and both are making early moves to lock in one of the West’s top young defenders. Now, the race is on, and it’s quickly becoming a B1G showdown for the Nevada standout.

But of all the programs in the mix, Oregon is the one that made the biggest impression when they hosted Hayden Stepp in April. “I had a great first experience there… They did a good job on the visit and made a strong first impression on me,” said Stepp. “Seeing the tempo, the standard they hold themselves to, and how the coaches coach really stood out to me.” So, Oregon clearly impressed, but the race isn’t over. With USC still in hot pursuit, the Ducks will have to keep the momentum rolling to lock down the rising corner.

Because? USC and Notre Dame aren’t waiting around when it comes to the 2027 class — they’re already turning up the heat. Both programs have been relentless on the trail, and Hayden Stepp is feeling it. “It is early, but USC and Notre Dame are definitely doing a good job of recruiting me,” said Stepp. “USC is on me a lot. They have a lot of energy.” So, the Trojans are coming strong, and the Irish are keeping pace, making it clear that Stepp is a top priority for both.

But with Stepp’s latest intel pointing toward USC and Oregon as clear frontrunners, the stage is set. It’s Trojans vs. Ducks — and only one may land his future services.

Oregon vs. USC — who will come out on top?

USC is buzzing with energy and momentum. Since Lincoln Riley’s arrival in 2022, the Trojans have been on a mission to reclaim their spot among CFB’s elite. And it’s showing. USC currently holds the No. 1 spot in the 2026 recruiting rankings per 247Sports, with 30 commits already locked in. While it’s still early for the 2027 class, one thing is clear: USC is charging hard on the recruiting front, and if you’re Oregon, the Trojans are the program to beat on the West Coast.

But don’t count the Ducks out — not even close. Oregon holds the real leverage right now. The Ducks are riding high after an undefeated regular season and a B1G championship, proving they’re not just recruiting — they’re delivering. While USC is rebuilding, Oregon is thriving. So, the power dynamic may look even, but in today’s landscape, the Ducks are setting the pace.

The reason? NIL, playing time, and program prestige all matter — but in the end, recruits want to win. And when it comes to the scoreboard, Oregon has the edge over USC. Still, it’s not just about trophies. Today’s top athletes are also chasing the right personal fit — the place where they feel seen, valued, and set up for success. “I want to be somewhere I am valued,” said Hayden Stepp. “Finding a school that I can go into and make a difference is important too. The position coach that has my best interest in mind is key as well. I want to find that place where I can excel.” So, for Stepp, it’s not just about the logo — it’s about the full picture.

Now, let’s see where this elite cornerback ends his recruiting journey — and which program he’ll call home.