Dan Lanning Sets Record Straight on Dylan Raiola as He Moves Past Patrick Mahomes Obsession

The spring practice at Eugene has a different look for Dan Lanning, especially in his QB room. Dante Moore’s return means the program has its QB1 for next season. Despite that, the Ducks still got former Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola from the portal. Talking to the media after one of the practices, Lanning discussed what he linked in the former Husker.

“He’s learning it well. He’s definitely a cerebral player who can make the throws. Very excited about where he’s at and where he’s continuing to grow,” the Oregon head coach said about Raiola on March 12. “He’s working. He was able to practice with us today. We’re being conscientious of where he’s at as he comes back. But he’s pushing, and it’s new for him, right? He’s coming to a new system.”

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The Ducks added 17 players through the portal, including Minnesota safety Koi Perich, UNC DL D’antre Robinson, and WR Iverson Hooks. Though the team didn’t need a QB1, Dan Lanning still acquired Nebraska QB1, Dylan Raiola. It was obvious that Raiola won’t start in 2026, but Lanning seems pleased with the depth he’s built at Oregon.

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Raiola is coming off a 2000+ passing yards season that was cut short by an unfortunate injury. With Nebraska moving on from his uncle and his brother transferring, it was expected that Dylan would follow suit. However, no one thought he’d land at Eugene and be a backup behind Moore, considering his five-star status and two years as a starter in the same conference.

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For a program that often gets its signal-caller from the portal, Raiola knows that he will be the priority in post-Dante Moore life at the Ducks. But there is work that needs to be done. Last season, he showed flashes of brilliance in Dana Holgorsen’s offense, but there were also missed opportunities. The OC couldn’t fully realize his potential due to the injury against USC. The good news is that his recovery is going well, and he is expected to be fully fit for the fall camp.

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Dylan Raiola ditches the Mahomes obsession

Dan Lanning has a history of developing transfer QBs. The list includes Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore, and each improved when they joined the Ducks. In Raiola, Lanning sees similarities with Gabriel.

“More of it was, with Dylan coming in and kind of playing the role as Dillon Gabriel did for me when I first came in,” Moore said to ON3. “Making sure that I was in tune with things when it came to the offense. Always there to help Dylan out, just to push him at practice and push him in the weight room. Of course, Dylan Raiola, when he came in, talked to me. He opened up the table and just vented to me about things he needs to work on, things he can help me with.”

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The 6’3″ and 230 lb player is largely a pocket passer. In two years at Nebraska, he had -152 rushing yards and needs a lot of work on his mobility. Raiola’s processing under pressure also needs sharpening, especially against man coverage. Quicker releases and faster reads will go a long way in Raiola’s success at Oregon. Hopefully, as he sits on the sidelines for one year, he will have enough time to learn it and come back stronger.

Moreover, reports indicate that Raiola will now wear No. 8, despite having worn his idol, Patrick Mahomes’ No. 15 at Nebraska. It’s an interesting departure and shows the work he will need to put in to earn that No. 15 jersey back. Maybe the haircut, the pre-game routine, the throwing motion, and the hand signals will still remain the same like Mahomes. Who knows? In all, 2026 is going to be a major test for Raiola, and by the looks of his spring practice, he seems to say, “bring it on.”