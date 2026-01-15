Dan Lanning Takes Quick Action to Fix Crisis as Oregon Suffers Triple Roster Blow

The transfer portal attrition in Eugene isn’t coming to a halt. The Ducks have seen a massive exodus on their D-line, losing Matayo Uiagalelei and A’mauri Washington. Meanwhile, running backs Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar have also departed the team. To offset the exits, Dan Lanning is now on to an Indiana running back target.

According to On3, Oregon has entered the mix to land Michigan State’s running back, Makhi Frazier. Pete Nakos reported that the player was visiting Indiana, and now Oregon is reportedly working to land a visit to Eugene.