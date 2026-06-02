Dan Lanning’s Assistant Head Coach Charged With DUII for April Incident, Faces Potential Jail Time

At a program like Oregon, coaches are expected to set the standard as much as the players. When one of Dan Lanning’s top assistants is charged with DUII and faces potential jail time, it doesn’t just make headlines, but strikes at the heart of what the program claims to value.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Oregon assistant head coach and RBs coach Ra’Shaad Samples has been charged with DUII and reckless driving that stems from an April incident in downtown Eugene. The report, first published by Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian/OregonLive, stated that the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on April 12. Samples allegedly backed his 2026 Ford F-150 into a parked Dodge Ram near the intersection of Willamette and West Broadway Streets. Reports noted that both vehicles sustained damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The responding Eugene police officer reported that Ra’Shaad Samples showed signs of alcohol impairment based on his condition and what he told them at the scene, according to the crash report cited by The Oregonian. It remains unclear whether anyone was inside the parked vehicle at the time, although the crash report indicated no apparent injuries.

The situation immediately raised questions because of Ra’Shaad Samples’ role within the program. This isn’t a low-profile staff member working behind the scenes. The 31-year-old coach is entering his third season with the Ducks and has become one of the Ducks’ most valuable recruiting assets, particularly in talent-rich Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a bad look for a coach who regularly sits in living rooms, convincing parents to trust Oregon with their children. They’re trusting Dan Lanning’s staff to be role models off the field, not just teachers on it. Samples isn’t just any coach but the assistant head coach and the second-in-command. That title wasn’t given lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Lanning promoted him in April 2024, less than a year after he arrived, because he saw something special. At 31, Samples became one of the youngest assistant head coaches in FBS football. Now that same coach faces up to 364 days behind bars. For a program that prides itself on developing young men character-first, this collision between what he preaches and what he’s accused of doing creates a tension that won’t fade until the court decides his fate.

An Oregon athletics spokesperson told OregonLive, “We take these matters seriously, and we have handled internally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal process, however, is still moving forward. Ra’Shaad Samples is scheduled to appear in court on July 20 at 1 p.m. He is being represented by Eugene attorney Bryan Boender. Under Oregon law, both DUII and reckless driving are classified as Class A misdemeanors, the highest level of misdemeanor offense in the state. Each charge carries potential penalties that can include up to 364 days in jail and fines reaching $6,250. And while every case is different, Oregon has dealt with similar situations before.

Back in 2017, Oregon co-OC and TEs coach David Reaves was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, speeding, and reckless driving. It made headlines nationwide because he had officially been hired by the school just five days earlier. Then-AD Rob Mullens wasted little time responding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reaves has been placed on administrative leave, and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced,” he said at the time. “The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost seriousness.”

Rather than wait for the termination process to play out, Reaves resigned on February 3, 2017. That history creates another layer of attention around Ra’Shaad Samples’ situation. Oregon’s response has been notably different so far, though the circumstances of the two cases are not identical. But what makes this case particularly difficult for Oregon is the fact that Samples isn’t someone who talks loosely about accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ra’Shaad Samples is someone who preaches accountability

If you’ve listened to Ra’Shaad Samples speak, you’d be aware that he likes to talk about standards. Back in April, he and Oregon RB Dierre Hill Jr. discussed the culture inside the Ducks’ RB room.

“Sometimes those guys, and they’re like, ‘Coach, do you not like me?’ Like, no, I love you guys, but I got to hold you to the highest standard,” he said. “And that’s how you show love. I think that’s the best way to show that you love somebody is hold them to the standard that they want to be held to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He doubled down on that message.

“I ask them all the time, what standard do you want to be held to? Dierre and Jordon Davison tell me, want to be some of the greatest running backs to ever come through here. I said, ‘Well, if I love you, then I hold you to the standard of that every single day and every single thing you do.'”

The results showed up in Oregon’s RB room production. Last season, Noah Whittingham led the group with 829 rushing yards, true freshman Jordan Davison scored 15 touchdowns, and multiple RBs topped the 600-yard mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We respect him so much, so we want to go out there and do that, because we know he wants the best for us,” Hill said.

Players trust Ra’Shaad Samples, but that trust is now on hold while the legal system works through what could be a year-long process. Until July 20, when he faces court, the Ducks’ running backs room will have to wait. What happens next won’t just determine whether Samples coaches another season, but also reveal whether Oregon’s standards apply equally to their second-in-command.