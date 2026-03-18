Dan Lanning’s Departing TE Clears Major Misconception After Making NFL Combine History

It’s absurd Kenyon Sadiq had to explain himself after setting a record run for TEs at the NFL combine. But there’s always a catch and in his case, some critics are saying he isn’t a willing blocker. So at Oregon’s pro day on March 17, he dove right in to address this misconception.

“Anyone that says I’m not a willing blocker obviously doesn’t watch any film,” Kenyon Sadiq said. “There’s a lot of people on Twitter and stuff like that. There is definitely room for improvement. But no, I definitely still think I’m one, if not the best blocking tight end in the class.”

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His confidence is admirable but it carries weight. Kenyon Sadiq is one of the top-5 most versatile prospects per PFF. He spent the bulk of his time in the slot but he also saw time in line where he recorded 30.5 percent of his snaps and out wide with a 12.8 percent. On over 10% of his pass-blocking snaps, he didn’t allow a single pressure on QB Dante Moore.

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Kenyon Sadiq also showed pure athleticism at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and became the first TE to ever do that.

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“Yeah, that was definitely a goal,” he said at pro day. “I didn’t want to put it out there because I didn’t want any expectations but it was definitely a goal to hit that 4.3. So as soon as I saw a 4.4 twice in a row, man, I was pretty bummed out. But as soon as they picked up the official 4.3, man, I was really happy, so that was my goal.”

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The last TE to tie a 4.40 record with Vernon Davis was Dorin Dickerson in 2010. The level of his goal tells you everything about the standard he’s holding himself to. Speed, however, is just one aspect of his talent. He also recorded a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1 broad jump. And then Kenyon Sadiq followed it with a pro day that backed everything up which brings us to how NFL teams are viewing him now.

Kenyon Sadiq is prepared for what’s ahead

At the Moshofsky Center, it was a statement. Scouts from 31 of 32 teams showed up and Kenyon Sadiq didn’t give them anything to doubt. His routes were clean with controlled movements and his hands were reliable. Teams are noticing. The Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9, Los Angeles Rams at No. 13, the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 23, have all been linked. Even the Denver Broncos as a potential trade-up candidate, especially with the Bo Nix connection.

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At 6’3, 241 pounds, and just 21 years old, Kenyon Sadiq checks every measurable box. But what’s quietly pushing him into first-round territory is the mental side.

“It’s been really good,” he said about meetings with teams. “Coach Dan Lanning played a huge role in that, getting me prepared mentally, concepts and scheme wise. At my position, the role I play is being able to know everything – I think is huge.”

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Historically, Oregon hasn’t been a pipeline for first-round TEs. You have to go all the way back to Russ Francis in 1975 to find one taken that high. It remains to be seen if Kenyon Sadiq can change that narrative.