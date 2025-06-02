Dan Lanning’s 4-Star Oregon Target Makes Big Announcement on College Football Future After Visiting SEC Powerhouse

Since becoming the head coach in Eugene, Dan Lanning has made Oregon a recruiting powerhouse, and no year is any exception. The Ducks regularly rank as one of the best classes nationally, with On3 ranking them No. 3 in average commit rating and ESPN ranking them just outside the top 10 due to a bonanza of blue-chip recruits. The headliners? Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, a nightmare matchup at 6’6″, and a multitude of four-star talent, such as running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and linebacker Tristan Phillips.

Despite losing a few high-profile commitments, Oregon’s 2026 class remains strong. Lanning’s coaching staff is working hard to keep the momentum going, particularly with marquee OVs scheduled in June. But all is not smooth sailing. The Ducks have had to ward off some last-minute flips—five-star EDGE Richard Wesley decommitted briefly but is still weighing his options at Oregon, and other premium targets are being aggressively chased by SEC powerhouses and Big Ten competitors. Nevertheless, the Ducks’ skill at landing and producing elite-level talent has maintained them in the national spotlight, and their recruiting weekends are attracting some of the country’s top uncommitted targets. The Ducks are on a roll. But this one’s about a 195 LB QB out of Cincinnati.

And here’s where things get interesting: there’s a 195-pound quarterback from Cincinnati who’s narrowed his choices down to these four schools. Four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski is the player everyone’s talking about these days, and it’s easy to see why. Out of Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller, Ponatoski is a true dual-sport standout—he’s not just one of the top QBs in the 2026 class but also Ohio’s No. 1 high school baseball player in his class. Ponatoski’s recruitment has reached a fever pitch, and he’s now down to four schools: Alabama, Oregon, Arkansas, and Kentucky, as per Hayes Fawcett’s post on X. “Four-Star QB Matt Ponatoski is down to Alabama, Oregon, Arkansas, Kentucky, he tells me for @on3recruits.”

Following their loss of last year’s four-star QB commit Jonas Williams to USC, Oregon is desperate to sign an elite-level signal-caller, and Ponatoski has shot right to the very top of their dream board. The Ducks’ offensive coordinator, Will Stein, is at the forefront, ensuring that he knows that he’s a priority. And it goes beyond football—Oregon is one of the few schools going all out for Ponatoski in both football and baseball, which is a big deal for a kid who’s as gifted on the diamond as he is under center.

Ponatoski himself has been fairly open about how much the Oregon offer means to him. He told On3, “Oregon was a very cool offer.” He goes on, “An offer that took a little time to get, so it feels really good, especially since they were No. 1 in the country for a big part of last year.” Ponatoski is off to a monster junior season, with 4,217 passing yards, 56 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, and guiding his team to the state championship game. He’s precise, athletic, and possesses the composure you desire in a potential college sensation. Ponatoski is planning to visit Eugene the weekend of June 20, following appearances in the Elite 11 Finals—so his trip will be highly hyped. Oregon’s staff is aware this is a make-or-break time for its 2026 class.

Matt Ponatoski: Two-sport star eyes SEC powerhouse

Matt Ponatoski’s recruitment is becoming a nail-biting phenomenon at this point, and his upcoming visit to Alabama is turning heads across the college football world. The Crimson Tide, always a heavyweight in recruiting, is pulling out all the stops for the four-star quarterback from Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller. Ponatoski, who received his Alabama offer in mid-May, is set to be in Tuscaloosa from June 6-8. It’s a journey that can have significant ramifications on both his future and the Tide’s 2026 class, which is yet to find its first QB commit.

But it’s not just Alabama in the mix. Ponatoski has narrowed his choices to four: Alabama, Oregon, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Both Arkansas and Kentucky have been in hot pursuit, with Kentucky getting an earlier visit and Arkansas staying in close contact as his stock has soared. Kentucky, in particular, has been on Ponatoski’s radar since last summer, and they’re pitching him on the chance to lead their offense while also supporting his baseball ambitions.

Ponatoski indicated his choice is coming into view, to be sure, but he is being cautious, looking to ensure he secures the appropriate fit for both sports. Following Alabama, he’ll attend the Elite 11 Finals, then make an official visit to Oregon. Wherever he ends up, this much is certain: Matt Ponatoski is going to make one SEC—or B1G—fan base incredibly happy.