Dan Lanning’s Fresh Poaching Attempt Puts Ex-Oregon Coach Tosh Lupoi on Alert

Hailing from San Mateo, California, 4-star safety Malakai Taufoou has drawn interest from plenty of programs, especially recently with new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi recruiting him aggressively. But beating out the Ducks won’t be easy, as Dan Lanning has turned Taufoou’s dream of playing in Eugene into a real possibility.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the 4-star safety landed an offer from Oregon on Friday, Rivals’ Adam Gorney reported, Taufoou’s reaction after receiving the offer only reinforces one thing: Dan Lanning has a strong chance to land him.

“Oregon has been a dream school of mine since I was younger,” said Taufoou. “I have had a relationship with this staff since I went to a camp last year, and I’m looking forward to building this relationship with the staff to be even stronger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With an offer to Taufoou, Oregon has officially entered the conversation. The Ducks are now a real factor, as he grew up admiring them, and that alone turns heads. Even more, Oregon’s rise in 2025 under Lanning adds fuel to the recruiting fire. The Ducks finished 13–2 and reached the CFP Semifinals for the first time in over a decade. Beyond team success, Lanning’s Oregon offers the four-star safety a clear path to the NFL.

Following a standout 2025 season under Lanning, the Ducks’ safety Dillon Thieneman is projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Considering that, the Ducks are trending, and they’re worth watching closely. Still, don’t sleep on Cal, led by the former Oregon offensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Bears are pushing hard, and Taufoou feels it. Tosh Lupoi and his staff have been relentless, especially with in-state talent. While local kids are the priority, Taufoou, a Junipero Serra standout, is exactly that, and familiarity is playing a role. Here’s where this weekend matters, as Taufoou will be back on campus for Cal’s loaded Premier Day.

“The new staff has been in contact a lot,” said Taufoou. “I talk to one of the coaches at least once a day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That kind of daily communication hits differently. Moreover, this weekend also brings a key opportunity for the Bears to strengthen their bond with one of Lanning’s top targets. But the interesting part is, for the Bay Area kid, Cal’s vision is crystal clear.

“They want to bring the old Cal back, and it starts with a kid from down the street,” said Taufoou, while Lupoi’s arrival amplified the tone. “It is extremely big that Tosh is there. We’ve been in communication since he was at Oregon, and he’s from The Bay, which is special.”

With that, Cal is firmly in the race to impress Taufoou, but Oregon remains the dream. That factor matters, while landing this 2027 safety would be a major boost for Lanning’s squad moving forward. As a junior, he was named Peninsula Player of the Year after leading the Padres to a CCS Division I championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that 28–21 title win over Los Gatos, he scored two rushing TDs to seal the victory. With talent like his, wherever he lands, Taufoou will be a key piece. Probably, that’s why Washington is also a factor, with position coach Taylor Mays in the mix.

Along with that, PSU and Tennessee remain in the mix, with the 4-star already having booked his official visit to both programs for June. Despite all this, it’s shaping up as a tough battle between Lanning and Lupoi. Still, his family ties to Arizona can’t be overlooked in this recruiting race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Lanning could face a tough battle

While the Wildcats are staying in constant contact with elite prospects, one name rising fast is four-star safety Malakai Taufoou. He’s holding strong offers from ASU, Cal, BYU, Iowa State, Arizona, and more, while Cal has a 10.5% chance of landing him, according to On3’s RPM. Even Dan Lanning’s Oregon presence looms large nationally. But Arizona is far from an afterthought, as family matters here.

“An offer from Arizona was super big,” said Taufoou. “One of my close family friends and now mentor, Sam Chung, went there, and a lot of kids from my high school go to Arizona.”

That early belief stuck, and Arizona was one of the first to show real love. While relationships are doing heavy lifting, Taufoou is already building a strong bond with safeties coach Brett Arce.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really look forward to building a relationship with Coach Arce because he has already created a solid bond with me,” he said. “Arizona is in a good place in my recruitment.”

Now, his recruitment is getting crowded, meaning Dan Lanning will need to make a strong pitch when the four-star is on campus. Otherwise, even with the dream-school factor, this elite talent could slip away.