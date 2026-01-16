Dan Lanning’s Oregon Faces Fresh Trouble in New Jordan Seaton Intel – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Seaton's Oregon links grew after his comment on Dante Moore's post.

However, the Ducks are facing stiff competition from two SEC teams with huge NIL budgets.

Mississippi State is also in the mix.

Oregon QB Dante Moore’s return announcement did more than just bolster the Ducks’ chances in their 2026 natty run. Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton endorsed the move on Instagram, fueling the rumor mill that he may also come to Eugene. But now, fresh intel links Oregon facing tough competition to land Seaton from an SEC program.

“A school that I thought would be in the mix for Jordan Seaton, and maybe we’ll see them be able to circle back and become a contender, is the Texas A&M Aggies,” ON3’s Steve Wiltfong said on Rivals’ January 16 podcast episode. “I think that’s a program that he’s had a keen eye on, as well as he enters the transfer portal,” Wiltfong added.

As a 5-star recruit in the 2024 class, Seaton had received an offer from the Aggies. Though programs like Colorado and Tennessee were at the top of Seaton’s list, the Aggies’ recent resurgence and bolstered NIL capabilities give them a strong chance to get him. Notably, Texas A&M has crossed $51.4 million in players’ NIL compensation from July 2024 to June 2025. Moreover, the program’s January 2026 spending budget hovers around $18.5 million, and Seaton could easily get what he was looking for in Colorado.

The 5-star OT is commanding a NIL interest north of $2.5 million. Given Colorado’s limited resources, the move may have been driven by NIL considerations. Colorado currently faces a $27 million historic deficit in the athletic department. Texas A&M not only provides a winning roster that has just made the playoffs in 2025, but also that $2.5 million sum easily.

While Texas A&M’s interest is new, the Ducks were already fending off the Texas Longhorns, which is looking to bolster its own offensive line. This new push from the Aggies adds another layer to a complex SEC recruiting battle for Seaton.

“We’re keeping an eye on Texas. The Oregon Ducks are involved, and we’ll see if Texas A&M can emerge in this recruitment among others,” Wiltfong said.

At the same time, Seaton is visiting Mississippi State, and head coach Jeff Lebby is working hard to keep him in Starkville. Many reports also link Seaton to commanding a whopping $3.5 to $4 million NIL value. And the Bulldogs are reportedly ready to match that demand if Seaton decides to stay in Starkville. The portal window is about to close today. That makes Dan Lanning’s task even harder amid brutal competition for the OT.

Jordan Seaton still has an Oregon connection to ponder before a final decision

Many reports have also not ruled out a return to Colorado for the player. Seaton was recruited by Deion Sanders himself, and he is someone around whom the coach was planning to build his roster in 2026. At one point, the head coach even described Seaton as “the franchise” and consistently spoke glowingly of his talents. However, Colorado’s NIL limitations currently give Oregon an edge.

After ending the season with the Indiana loss, Dante Moore took a U-turn. Instead of following analysts’ predictions, which placed him as a top-5 QB in the draft, the QB returned for one more season in Eugene. “I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and of course reach our goal and become national champions,” Moore announced on his social media accounts.

Out of nowhere, Seaton commented on Dante Moore’s return on X, and reports quickly linked him to Oregon. “Wait, Dante Moore Cameback?” wrote Jordan. Oregon has a historic edge in the NIL landscape, thanks to its Nike dollars, and Dante Moore’s return is a plus. Moore could easily emerge as a Heisman contender in 2026 with a natty run on the cards.

In that case, protecting the Ducks’ QB1 would not only guarantee a potential top-5 pick in the NFL draft. Additionally, it would provide him with an opportunity to participate in the playoffs. For now, however, it’s unclear whether Seaton will seize this opportunity or opt to join the SEC.