Dan Lanning’s Oregon Faces 1,315-Yard Wakeup Call Amid Evan Stewart Injury Crisis

Dan Lanning had an exciting year last season, leading his team to the playoffs and winning the Big Ten Championship. His debut in the conference made a significant impact, as he went undefeated during the regular season. Due to his impressive accomplishments last year, experts are predicting a strong performance from Oregon this season as well. In the offseason, Lanning focused on maintaining the talent pool at Oregon after the successful 2024 season. The program is now recognized as a recruiting powerhouse, with several key players set to make their debut. However, he faces a major challenge that also hindered the Ducks’ momentum last year.

A major highlight of Oregon’s brilliant season last year was QB Dillon Gabriel. He lit up the field with his impeccable skills, producing 3,857 yards, a pass completion percentage of 72.9%, and 30 TDs. However, he also had a brilliant support system on the field that ensured these results. Leading that pack was Evan Stewart, who was expected to be the leader of the WR room this season. Sadly, that won’t be happening anymore. Alarms are ringing loud and clear in Eugene. Because Lanning is now without his star WR, in an offense that was going to finish in the top ranks.

His departure leaves a situation for the future that is both good and bad. The Ducks have a lot of newbie WRs set to make their debut this year and in the next. However, a major roadblock for the unit to get to the top spots will be Ohio State, with the most elite WR unit at the moment. In a June 20 episode of Locked On Ducks, Spencer McLaughlin was hesitant to agree with a fan who said that Oregon’s WR room will be the best next year. “Man, Jeremiah Smith next year will still be at Ohio State. They might have, or they will have five-star Chris Henry Jr. coming in. I don’t know if Carnell Tate will still be around, but he’s really good,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame Jan 20, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 warms up before the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250120_jcd_ad1_0024

AD

But Oregon’s WRs are not entirely out of consideration. “They’ll have a better room next year than they will this season because so many guys will gain valuable experience. And though I am not glad that Evan Stewart got injured, I think it makes things more challenging for this room. It will allow for guys to get reps in big games they wouldn’t otherwise have gotten,” McLaughlin argued. He mentions Jurrion Dickey, Kyler Kasper, Jeremiah McClellan, and Dakorien Moore as the prospects to benefit from this situation. But OSU’s WRs will still be a formidable threat next year.

The Buckeyes, with Jeremiah Smith in tow, hosted the best receiving corps in 2024. He and Tate will lead the unit, which will also see Brandon Inniss, Quincy Porter, and Mylan Graham making a mark. Smith’s 1315-yard prowess alone makes this unit a huge threat, and all these other 5-star prospects add great value to the WR room. With Stewart out of the mix, the Ducks have a lot to work on to rival the Buckeyes’ standings. This injury is a major blow for fans, who were counting on Stewart for Dante Moore’s debut as QB1. A former Ducks legend also expressed his sorrow about the WR’s loss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former Oregon RB laments Evan Stewart’s exit

Stewart was going to replace the production of Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden. Recording 48 receptions for 613 yards, and five touchdowns, experts hoped for him to go big before he declared for the draft. Moreover, Stewart was healing from a back injury he suffered before the Rose Bowl game. This devastating patellar-tendon injury will be a major setback not just to Dan Lanning but also to Stewart. Former Ducks RBs Jonathan Stewart discussed the impact of this loss with co-host Kenjon Barner in a June 14 episode of Ducks of a Feather.

“I feel for him, I really do, talking to him, having that interview and being out there in Oregon for that month like really being able to sit and have conversation with him and just you know just go back and forth, dude was so excited about this upcoming season,” Stewart reflected. The WR room will undergo some major changes now that Evan Stewart is out for the majority of the season. It pushes forward a lot of inexperienced names, who were hoping to learn from him. Lanning will have to turn to McClellan and Dakorien Moore as his next best bets to stabilize the group.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Ouuu we gon brb,” said Stewart in an Instagram story, hoping to console fans. His exit from the Ducks’ 2025 campaign will be felt tremendously, especially because of the timing. Does Dan Lanning still have it in him to showcase his receiving corps as one of the best, especially without Stewart in the mix?