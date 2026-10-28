Dan Lanning’s Oregon Gets Pulled Back Into DUII Case Days After Evan Stewart Avoids Charge

Dan Lanning’s Oregon program is facing fresh questions about off-field conduct, even after reports suggested wide receiver Evan Stewart would not face a DUII charge following his arrest in Springfield. The legal picture is less settled than those early reports implied, and a separate police investigation has added another complication.

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Oregon assistant head coach Ra’Shaad Samples is facing DUII and reckless driving charges in Eugene Municipal Court, via local news channel KVAL News on X.

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Samples was charged after an April 12 incident in Eugene, in which he allegedly backed his truck into a parked Dodge Ram belonging to Steven Young and left the scene. Dashcam footage released in August showed the collision and Samples driving away. The recent development reported that a charge of failure to perform the duties of a driver has been added.

Per the report, the defense argued that those involved, several of them minors, were looking to sue Samples for financial gain, and that the dashcam footage backs this up.

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However, Steven Young, the alleged victim who took the stand, testified that Samples had country music playing loudly and was eating chicken strips in his vehicle just before he allegedly hit the car. As Samples drove off, bystanders in the parking lot shouted at him to stop.

KVAL News also reported a claim that Samples had allegedly put Young $1000 on the table and became “aggresive” when Young refused to accept his offer. He also refused to reveal his real name and insurance information on request.

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The victim alleged Samples identified himself as “DeSean Jackson,” which he believed until an EPD officer told him about Samples’ real identity. However, the defense claims Young was well aware of Samples’ identity, citing him sporting a Ducks’ T-shirt. Young refuted the claim.

Samples has previously addressed the incident publicly, saying he regrets and Lanning said during fall camp that Samples faced internal accountability.

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Earlier this month, on October 18, Oregon’s star WR Stewart was involved in a reckless driving controversy. According to Springfield police, an officer pulled him over around 5 a.m. on Highway 126 near Mohawk Boulevard, hours after Oregon’s 17-14 comeback victory over Nebraska. He suspected Stewart was impaired and opened a DUII investigation.

Stewart was booked into Springfield Municipal Jail around 7 a.m. and released about an hour later to a third party. KATU reported on October 23, citing municipal court records, that prosecutors did not file a DUII charge against Stewart.

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The status of the case was quickly disputed. Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian/OregonLive reported, citing Springfield police, that the DUII charge had not been filed but had not been dismissed either, and that prosecutors were waiting for evidence before deciding.

In other words, the absence of a filed charge is not a decision clearing Stewart of wrongdoing.

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The case attracted attention partly because Stewart is one of Oregon’s most productive receivers. Before missing the Nebraska game due to undisclosed injury, he had caught 27 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances. He also missed all of the 2025 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon.

Head coach Lanning also addressed Stewart’s arrest on October 19, saying the incident did not meet the program’s standards and that appropriate action would follow.

He declined to discuss details, saying Oregon would handle the matter internally, and added that the incident had overshadowed the team’s victory over Nebraska.