Dan Lanning’s Oregon in Trouble After Failure to Meet Major Requirements for Playoffs

Oregon could have its 2027 College Football Playoff hopes derailed before the season even kicks off. The Ducks have just nine qualifying games on their 12-game schedule, falling short of the CFP’s new 10-game requirement. With the 24-team expansion officially approved Monday, Dan Lanning faces a major scheduling headache. Oregon must find another qualifying opponent or secure an exception to avoid putting its playoff eligibility at risk.

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“The Oregon Ducks currently DO NOT MEET the requirements to make the 2027 CFB Playoff,” Elite College Football’s Instagram post read. “They only have NINE Power 4 teams scheduled for the 2027 season as of now… The CFP requires that a team play TEN Power 4 programs.” Under the official rule, conference games and nonconference matchups against Power Four opponents or Notre Dame qualify. The CFP can also grant waivers in extraordinary circumstances.

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Oregon’s Big Ten schedule features four home games against Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, and Purdue, while the Ducks travel to face Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, and Washington, bringing their qualifying conference game total to nine.

The nonconference games are Eastern Washington, Coastal Carolina, and Western Kentucky, all at Autzen Stadium, and none qualify under the new Power Four scheduling standard. Nine qualifying games when the CFP expects ten leaves Oregon short of the requirement as its schedule currently stands.

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Oregon had a fix once. The Ducks were set to play at Baylor in September 2027, but both schools canceled their home-and-home series in May 2026. Coastal Carolina replaced Baylor on the schedule, preserving Oregon’s seven home games in 2027. Oregon also announced a renewed series with Oregon State beginning in 2028. At that time, the CFP had not introduced its new 10-game scheduling standard.

The new 24-team format is already creating scheduling headaches across college football. Power Four programs with nine conference games and no qualifying nonconference opponent now need to adjust their schedules to meet the standard. However, programs that already have 10 qualifying games do not need to add another Power Four opponent. Oregon is among the teams facing that challenge.

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CBS Sports also identifies Indiana, USC, Texas Tech, Missouri, Nebraska, and TCU as programs facing potential 2027 scheduling adjustments. There is one exception for the 2027 season: the CFP will count Oregon State and Washington State as qualifying Power Four opponents for that year only. However, Oregon does not play Oregon State until 2028, so that temporary allowance does not help the Ducks.

ESPN and the CFP reached a new media-rights agreement, reportedly worth nearly $1.7 billion over five years, as the playoff prepares to expand from 12 to 24 teams starting with the 2027 season. The future of conference championship games will be determined by individual conferences rather than the CFP.

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Teams seeded ninth through 16th will host first-round games on campus, while the top eight seeds receive first-round byes and host second-round matchups. The national championship game is scheduled for January 24, 2028, in New Orleans.

“Obviously, the loss of the championship games is unique and sad in some respects, but in reality it’s almost a punishment for those teams playing because they’re playing football when nobody else is. So, it certainly makes sense with the landscape of college football and where it’s at right now,” Lanning said, according to Anthony Palacios of KCBY.com.

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Oregon is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten after three losses and a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Dante Moore. The Ducks also entered 2026 with a revamped coaching staff, including Chris Hampton’s promotion to defensive coordinator in January. Last Saturday’s 41-28 win at Ohio State kept their Big Ten championship hopes alive, with an automatic playoff bid still within reach.

Six wins also put the Ducks at the usual threshold for bowl eligibility. None of this changes the 2027 scheduling issue, though, as the 12-team playoff format remains in place for the 2026 season.