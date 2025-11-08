Dan Lanning’s Oregon Suffers Massive Injury Blow vs Iowa

Although sportsbooks favored Oregon as 6.5-point favorites against Iowa, Dan Lanning has been hit with a massive blow at Kinnick Stadium. Starting strong since the first quarter, the Ducks have been dominating the turf. However, LB Teitum Tuioti‘s injury poses a challenge for Oregon’s defensive unit.

On a rain-battered Kinnick Stadium, the Ducks limited the Hawkeyes to just one touchdown. During the third quarter, on 3rd & 8, Mark Gronowski throws a 12-yard pass. During Oregon’s defensive drive, Teitum Tuioti goes down and is hurt. On their next drive, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti faced some difficulties getting up and was clutching his right arm before heading to the sidelines. He seemingly struggled to put weight on it when he tried to get up.

Zachary Neel reported, “Teitum Tuioti is now down. That would be a massive loss for this Oregon defense. Before exiting the game, he had recorded four tackles. However, it was not a long-term injury, and he was soon back on the field, within the third quarter, following Oregon’s 40-yard field goal.

Recently, Lanning had complimented Tuioti during a press briefing. “Teitum never gets enough credit, man.” Over the season, he has recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and two forced fumbles, per ESPN.

Coach continued. “He’s an unbelievable player, big-time guy for us on the edge, always does his job, you know, really takes the time and effort to know he’s in the right spot on film. But he’s one of those guys that we trust when he’s out there on the field for us.”

The Iowa vs Oregon matchup was an adrenaline-charged thriller, with the Ducks changing the tide in the last three seconds.

Oregon’s three-second nail-biting win leaves IOWA stunned

Oregon’s first touchdown came during the second quarter, when Dierre Hill rushed for a 19-yard touchdown. In the next drive, Gronowski rushed for three yards, attempting to close the gap, 9-7. Another field goal (52 yards) by the Ducks widened the lead. At this point. Lanning’s roster was seemingly winning.

But Iowa’s offense was soon to pick up pace. The Hawkeyes scored a 58-yard field goal and another 3-yard rush TD by Gronowski on 4th & goal. It was a close matchup. With Gronowski’s 3-yard run into the endzone, Hawkeyes’ faithful had nearly tasted victory. But Oregon hadn’t called it a day.

Over the next 10 plays for 54 yards, Dante Moore steered its offense to another field goal. With three seconds left on the clock, Atticus Sappington kicked a 39-yard field goal on 4th &4, leading the Ducks to their eighth win this season, 16-18.

Ahead of the matchup, Kirk Herbstreit had predicted the Hawkeyes to win 16-15, with a game-winning field goal. For a few moments, the 16-15 bit came true, but Lanning’s offense won’t taste the dust yet. And it was the Ducks whose game-winning field goal turned the tide.

Dan Lanning’s response post-game mirrored Eugene’s sentiments. “That looked like an old-school Big Ten game today, didn’t it?” he said to CBS’s reporter Jenny Dell. “And I’ll tell you what. Our resilience, next guy up.”

It was the first time since 1989, the Ducks headed to Iowa. “The guys stepping up. Unbelievable team we just competed with. They had no quit, our team had no quit. It’s kind of like who had it last is going to have a chance. We had a chance tonight,” Lanning said.

Although the Ducks entered Kinnick Stadium with multiple impact players out of the game. Kenyon Sadiq, Dakorien Moore, and Alex Harkey were listed out of the game. Despite that, Moore’s offense put up an impressive game in a close, nail-biting contest.