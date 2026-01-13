Dan Lanning’s Oregon to Lose Former 4-Star QB to ACC Program – Report

There was little doubt when Dante Moore became the starting quarterback; Austin Novosad would struggle for more playing time. After three years sitting as a backup, Novosad has now left for greener pastures. According to the latest intel, an ACC program may be nearing his commitment.

On Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that the Syracuse Orange is emerging as a strong contender in his recruitment.

“Syracuse has emerged as a school worth noting at this point in Novosad’s recruitment. He’s a former four-star quarterback and top-150 recruit.”

HC Fran Brown’s Syracuse hadn’t had the best of times this past season. A 3-9 record spoke bitterly of its QB collapse all season long. Although Steve Angeli had gotten it going, but a torn Achilles put his junior season to an end. And so did to Orange’s playoff hopes.

More to the woe, the backup QBs in Rickie Collins, Joe Filardi, and Luke Carney failed to reboot the offense, with the Orange faithful staring down at a disastrous 9-game losing streak.

Determined not to repeat a similar disaster, Syracuse is portal shopping, and Austin Novosad has emerged as a lucrative prospect.

As a former four-star high school recruit, Novosad brought potential to Eugene. Sitting behind Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore helped him hone his craft but also tested his patience.

In addition to that, with QB Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Oregon, Eugene’s QB carousel couldn’t be clearer. Although Raiola’s announcement came much later, it was fairly clear that Novosad did not want to spend another year of his eligibility behind the depth chart.

This is a developing story…