Dan Lanning’s Oregon Trending for Elite QB After Dylan Raiola’s Brother Takes New Role

Long known for producing elite quarterbacks, Oregon has gained a reputation for having one of the most dependable QB pipelines. That tradition continues in 2026, with Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola leading the Ducks under center, bolstered by the latter’s younger brother. The Raiola family’s footprint in Eugene is expanding, and that growing influence might be Dan Lanning’s secret weapon in the race for his next elite quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, recruiting analyst Max Torres reported that Oregon currently has the edge in the recruiting race for the nation’s No. 26 QB prospect, Will Mencl, despite competition from other powerhouse programs. Oregon’s momentum in his recruitment surged as he was predicted to commit to the Ducks by Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Adam Gordon with an eye-popping 91 percent. If that call holds, Dan Lanning would lock in his first QB of the 2027 cycle.

But Mencl’s arrival in Eugene for one of Oregon’s two junior day recruiting weekends is not the first time for the 2027 QB. The Chandler, Arizona, native visited in the fall for Oregon’s win over USC. After a couple of visits, Will Mencl could draw inspiration from a line of Oregon quarterbacks, from Marcus Mariota, who redefined the position, to recent stars like Justin Herbert, Dillon Gabriel, and Bo Nix, who carried that legacy into the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into 2026, that reputation looks even stronger with Dante Moore. The future Heisman contender is set to run the show once again under new OC Drew Mehringer. Behind him sits Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, whose situation mirrors Moore’s own rise behind Gabriel. Now, the opportunity of being around such an elite QB room could be a big draw for Mencl.

With Mencl’s commitment, Oregon will get a key piece for its puzzle. As a junior, he proved to be a true dual-threat, carving up defenses with over 3,800 passing yards and 33 touchdowns while also demonstrating his elusiveness by adding nearly 750 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that scenario, Oregon is firmly in the mix alongside UNC, Cal, Miami, PSU, and Washington. But momentum appears to be swinging west. That kind of legacy, which helped secure a commitment from Dylan, may now be influencing his brother as well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Dayton Raiola joins Oregon, but not as a QB

On Wednesday afternoon, Dayton Raiola officially pledged to Oregon, choosing a reunion with his older brother. However, there is a lot of competition since he’s joining an already stacked 2026 class. For Dayton, though, his decision is tied to his wish to keep his family close to him.

“Staying with Dylan was a very big part of my decision,” said Dayton. “He’s like my best friend. We grew up doing everything together. We push each other every day and hold each other accountable.”

Oregon became the obvious next step for Dayton, with his uncle Donovan Raiola no longer at Nebraska and Dylan already settled in Eugene. However, the Ducks see Dayton’s future differently, with plans to transition him from QB to TE.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s something Oregon brought up, and I actually liked the idea right away,” said Dayton, pointing to his experience at the Polynesian Bowl.

Ranked No. 2 nationally, he joins Oregon’s 2026 class, showcasing a perfect fit with his potential. As a senior, the left-handed QB threw for 2,208 yards. How this powerhouse QB room unfolds in the 2026 season remains to be seen..