Dan Lanning’s Oregon Trending for Recently Decommitted 340lb IOL

Oregon’s had its share of drama this cycle—losing five-star EDGE Richard Wesley and missing on elite QBs Jared Curtis and Ryder Lyons. But the Ducks have flipped the script in June. They landed five-star safety Jett Washington and rising QB Bryson Beaver. And the momentum isn’t slowing down. On Monday, three-star lineman Koloi Keli flipped from Cal to Oregon. Word is—he might be just the first. The Ducks are heating up fast.

On June 30, the buzz around Oregon got even louder. Just after Koloi Keli flipped to the Ducks, four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi sent shockwaves of his own. The Archbishop Riordan standout tweeted—then re-posted—a decommitment from Cal. That move came just weeks after his official visit to Eugene. Even after his early June pledge to the Bears, whispers never stopped about Oregon staying in the hunt. Now, those whispers are turning into roars. Dan Lanning’s Ducks are far from done.

On Sunday, Max Torres turned up the heat on Oregon’s recruiting buzz. The weekend saw momentum skyrocket, especially with Tommy Tofi’s decommitment from Cal making waves. Many now view it as the final blow in Oregon’s quiet pursuit. While Tofi hasn’t made a second commitment yet, all signs are pointing green and yellow. A flip to the Ducks feels more like a when than an if. And with Tofi ranked No. 97 nationally, that would be a massive win for Dan Lanning and crew.

