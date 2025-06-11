Dan Lanning’s Oregon Turns Heads With Unexpected $1,500 Announcement on Tuesday

Dan Lanning’s Oregon has been making headlines not just for its slick plays and top-tier recruits, but for the wild energy Lanning brings to the program. Whether it’s his fiery locker room speeches going viral or the Ducks pulling off jaw-dropping wins, Lanning’s got everyone talking. Coach Dan Lanning is a bit of a character in his own right. And just like Lanning, the spirit of Oregon football extends far beyond the field.

The Ducks’ mascot is no ordinary figure in a costume—it’s a living, breathing embodiment of school spirit. It always has a new costume, a clever gag, or a new prank on its mind. The Duck brings an element of joyful chaos wherever he goes. Whether it’s shaving a fan’s head on national TV or spraying ESPN reporters with silly string, The Duck keeps things lively and unpredictable. Lanning and The Duck are a perfect match—both are bold, creative, and unafraid to push boundaries. But beware, its charming personality might steal the thunder on your “Big Day.”

The mascot that traveled nationally, popping up at events, TV shows, and even on a giant inflatable in Indianapolis, has an added responsibility. This time it’s going to entertain people while they tie their wedding knot. The Oregon Ducks’ mascot, decked up in his signature green and yellow, grinning like he’s got an obscure secret to share, will be attending a wedding soon. The caption reads, “$1,500 well spent 🦆🥳Who’s having @theoregonduck pull up to their big day? 💍” Whether he’s leading cheers at Autzen Stadium, photobombing press conferences, or floating down a river as a giant inflatable, the Duck is no stranger to stealing the spotlight. But this? This is an insane responsibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R CFB (@br_cfb)

First off, nobody knows who’s in the suit, and that’s on purpose, and the Duck does whatever he wants. Authority figures? Coaches? They can’t control the Duck. The Duck is a free spirit, a chaotic force of nature. Being The Duck is hot, sweaty work. And then comes the wedding reception, which is a one-of-a-kind experience for the mascot, as well as for Duck loyalists. The bride and groom waltzing around the mascot for $1500 per hour. Dream come true!

Oregon fans react to the Ducks’ latest gig

The Duck is the kind of mascot who can do just about anything, and fans would agree on that in their entirety, and this time was no exception. One fan wrote: “Please do this for me when I get married.” The Duck is known for crashing events, making people laugh, and turning ordinary moments into unforgettable memories. And he knows how to steal the show in a good way.

Another fan chimed in, “That’s actually not bad,” and also “Bout to make The Duck my best man errr Duck.” As for making The Duck your best man—or “best Duck”—that’s not as far-fetched as it sounds. The Duck is all about loyalty and spirit. He’s been a constant presence at Oregon Ducks football games, rallying fans and players alike. Plus, he’s got the charisma to give a toast that would leave everyone laughing.

Another fan wrote, “Would the duck be willing to referee street fights?” Now this one’s brutal. The Duck has a history of playful mischief and even a bit of friendly rivalry with other mascots. He’s been known to get into on-field antics, like mock wrestling matches or silly shoving contests. While he’s not exactly a trained referee, his ability to lighten the mood and keep things fun means he could probably defuse a real argument just by waddling in and making everyone laugh.