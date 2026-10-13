Dan Lanning’s Oregon Under Fire After Real Reason Behind Nico Iamaleava Injury Goes Viral Again

During the second quarter of UCLA’s October 10 matchup against Oregon, defensive lineman Bear Alexander appeared to twist Nico Iamaleava’s helmet before throwing a punch at the back of his head after the quarterback went down. Somehow, the officials saw nothing worth flagging. The apparent cheap shot was enough to spark outrage, but here’s what makes the incident even worse. While everyone was focused on Alexander’s punch, something far more damaging happened during that exact same play, and it could cost Iamaleava his entire season.

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While Iamaleava’s knee injury occurred during the tackle, Alexander’s apparent punch was a separate incident on the same play, and it is the latter that has put Dan Lanning’s Oregon under fire.

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Underdog CFB circulated footage of the second-quarter tackle, showing Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon attempting to knock the football loose while Bear Alexander grabbed Nico Iamaleava around the shoulders. As both defenders brought him down, Iamaleava’s left leg appeared to twist awkwardly, leaving him clutching his knee in pain. The injury was later reported to be a torn ACL, potentially ending his 2026 season.

However, the exact mechanism of the knee injury remains unconfirmed, and Alexander’s apparent punch to the helmet was a separate incident during the same tackle.

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UCLA head coach Bob Chesney did not hide his frustration when discussing the missed contact.

“Egregious,” he told reporters. “It’s a shame that it was missed.”

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He also recalled that Nico Iamaleava told him on the sideline that “they keep punching me in the face.” Those words have added another layer to the controversy. The missed flag is one thing. Now, the Big Ten has to decide whether the footage deserves a second look and whether Alexander should face punishment.

Dan Lanning is catching heat for another reason, too. Just two weeks ago, he ripped USC after Oregon QB Dante Moore took a late hit. Now, one of his own players is under fire, and those words have come back to bite him. At the time, he condemned the play in blunt terms.

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“Our guys respect the game,” he said. “I don’t think you’d ever see that from our players. I don’t think you’d ever see that from our coaches. It’s a disgusting play.”

He also expressed concern for the injured player and hoped the opposing player would learn from the incident. Now, with Bear Alexander at the center of a similar debate, those comments are circulating again.

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Dan Lanning has not publicly addressed Iamaleava’s injury directly yet. His postgame remarks instead focused on Oregon’s execution and turnover problems in the upset loss. That silence has only given the online criticism more room to grow.

One fan dismissed the controversy with a shot at the coach, writing, “It’s a Dan lanning team, What did we expect.”

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Another demanded a response from Dan Lanning, saying, “Any update from @CoachDanLanning ??? Or is he going to a clown like usual and not address anything when his team loses and plays dirty ?”

A third focused on the footage itself, commenting, “Guy is already down and hurt his knee so you then turn his head by his face mask and throw your entire body into a right hook to his face. That’s about as dirty as it gets.”

Others questioned how the play was not reviewed. “How that was never reviewed is beyond me. Suspend that b—ard,” one fan posted.

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Another frustrated fan remarked, “Last time I checked this wasn’t MMA…Lanning when are you going to step up and suspend your player. Don’t hold your breathe everyone, I would be surprised if he does it.”

Bear Alexander has not been suspended, and no official disciplinary decision has been announced. The backlash has now extended beyond the apparent punch, putting Oregon’s discipline and Dan Lanning’s credibility under scrutiny.