Dan Lanning’s Prized Ex-TE Makes Oregon History at NFL Combine; Breaks 16-Year-Old Record

NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon Dec 20, 2025 Eugene, OR, USA Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Eugene Autzen Stadium OR USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCraigxStrobeckx 20251220_bgd_qi6_093

Since the start of his football career, Kenyon Sadiq has been turning heads. From helping his high school team, Skyline, to winning three straight championships and scoring twice in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State, he always showed up. Sadiq is continuing his momentum as he showed what he’s capable of at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dan Lanning’s tight end became the first from Oregon to display one of the most impressive performances at the 2026 NFL Combine as he set a combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He broke the 16-year-old record held by Vernon Davis, who held the record of 4.40, and Dorian Dickerson.

But Sadiq’s excellence didn’t just stop there; he also ranked second behind Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers in vertical jump, with 43.5 inches, while Stowers recorded 45.5 inches. Then he again finished just behind Stowers in a broad jump, posting 11 feet 1 inch while he was at 11’3″. His elite speed and athleticism caught the attention of a lot of scouts and NFL teams, which can further push his draft order.

As per ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s reports, Sadiq is going No. 14 overall in the first round. Even in analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 draft prospect rankings, he is among 25-30 players. But after this, his numbers might explode towards the top. Tight end and safety positions have long been undervalued in the NFL, but Sadiq’s performance did grab the Baltimore Ravens GM’s attention.

“I don’t know how other teams see it. Frankly, we don’t care how other teams see it,” Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “We didn’t go into the 2022 draft thinking Kyle Hamilton was going to be the best player available when we picked, and he happened to be the best player available, and thank God he was.”

He spent two of their first-round picks on safeties, one being Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 in 2022 and then last year taking Malaki Starks at No. 27. So, his showing interest in Sadiq will not be something surprising. Sadiq is working hard towards improving his skills at both route running and run blocking, and his combine performance can make him the first tight end taken in the first round after Colston Loveland went 10th overall to Chicago in 2025.

His height gives another reason for NFL teams to bet early on him, as at 6’3″, he can hold off bigger edge defenders when he lines up on the line of scrimmage. With all of this, production might also work as a deciding factor.

What are Kenyon Sadiq’s draft odds?

Kenyon Sadiq did turn heads in the NFL combine, but his production already proved his capabilities. Last year, he recorded 560 yards and eight touchdowns. But one thing that can be a concerning part of his injury that he suffered during the Penn State game affected his playtime. That can give NFL teams second thoughts.

With that, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller’s verdict is also adding to the pressure. He projects him down at No. 23 overall in his latest mock draft to go to the Philadelphia Eagles. What makes this team a perfect fit for him is their tight end, Dallas Goedert, whose contract is coming to an end, so Sadiq can be a perfect replacement for him.

“Even if the Eagles decide to restructure Goedert’s deal and keep him for 2026, they’re known for drafting for future need,” Miller said. “Sadiq is a sudden and productive F-tight end prospect but lacks elite size at 6 feet 3 and 245 pounds. His run-after-catch skills are elite, and he’s a proven red zone menace, but his drop issues (six in 2025) will be heavily considered. Sadiq is the best tight end in the class and would be an ideal middle-of-the-field playmaker for Jalen Hurts.”

With all the predictions made, it remains to be seen which team will finally draft Sadiq.