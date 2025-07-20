Dan Mullen Breaks Silence on $17.5M UNLV Move With Personal Confession

Well, Dan Mullen didn’t just ease back into college football; he burst onto the scene. Leaving his ESPN analyst role for the bright lights of Las Vegas, Mullen dove headfirst into the UNLV job, ready to work. With 103 wins at Florida and Mississippi State, he could’ve retired with $17.5 million and a cushy broadcasting gig. Instead, he chose a different path, joining a program eager for success. While it seems like a bold move, Mullen’s decision required careful planning to arrive where expectations are high and the room for error is razor thin.

Look, Dan Mullen’s resume gives the Rebels every reason to go all in. At 52, he brings in 13 seasons of SEC head coaching experience, leading Florida and Mississippi State to 11 consecutive bowl games and four New Year’s Six appearances, while posting a 54-53 record in college football’s toughest conference. After spending three years off the field, heading to UNLV wasn’t a rash decision. Mullen opens up on how he and his wife had conversations about considering coaching roles.

Talking about his move to UNLV Rebels, Dan Mullen put out his honest verdict on The Big Mountain Podcast and said, “You know what, it was hard. It was a tough decision. I really enjoyed TV. A big family decision. You know, we started talking, and, you know, the last couple of years I just—nothing, you know—I’d get calls, and I would just say it’s not going to interest me. And then this, you know, in October, I said, all right, you know, I talked to my wife. I said if people call, we’ll listen. Maybe we’ll have some conversations this year (sic).” That’s when UNLV hit them. Following his gut, Dan Mullen ended up at UNLV. He even admitted that settling for a position that doesn’t match his personality was a major red flag. But what actually forced Mullen to make his move towards the Rebels?

“Fortunately, I had been coming out here the last couple of years and learning about the city and the program, right? Gave me a little bit of inside knowledge. And I thought, you know, this—when it happened, my wife kind of looked at me like, ‘Where’s this coming from right now? Like, where’s this one?’ We started discussing it, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I think this could be a lot of fun,'” Mullen said. Dan Mullen’s arrival was a massive game-changer for UNLV.

He immediately made an impact, hitting the ground running by bringing in 36 transfers via the portal. Among them are former Michigan players Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea, bringing in experience with them. On top of that, Dan Mullen’s also shaking up the Nevada football scene like never before. UNLV made a significant investment, locking him in with a five-year, $17.5 million deal, paying him $3.5 million annually—a coaching salary the state has never seen before. But there’s a best part to it.

If he fulfills the contract, the total could reach at least $18.1 million. Mullen takes over from Barry Odom, but at more than double the price, signaling that the Rebels are going all in. No wonder Dan Mullen did right by following his gut instincts. But now that everything’s falling into place for Mullen, there’s still pressure building around his playoff hopes.

Pressure building around Dan Mullen future hopes

Let’s be honest, UNLV finishing second in the Mountain West preseason poll is a good start, particularly with a new head coach. Dan Mullen’s team racked up 415 points, which looks good, no doubt. But here’s the catch: they only secured four first-place votes. Boise State, on the other hand, dominated with 35. So, while the excitement is building, the rest of the conference isn’t completely sold. That’s a concern if you’re aiming high. And it’s not just about pride.

A second-place finish could seriously hurt UNLV’s playoff chances. The Conference Championship winner gets an automatic spot, and right now, Boise seems to have the edge. That means Mullen’s team needs to upset the favorite or hope for upsets elsewhere, which isn’t ideal. He’s aiming for national recognition, but the odds are stacked against them unless they achieve something significant.

But it’s not like Dan Mullen doesn’t know how to handle pressure. His Florida team earned the top seed in the CFP back in 2014, so, he’s been in this position before. However, there’s a key difference: that team was experienced, and prepared. This UNLV team? It’s essentially a fresh start. The Rebels have some positive energy, but can Mullen capitalize on it, or will he just keep things steady? That’s the big question for Rebels fans, and it could determine his entire time in Vegas.