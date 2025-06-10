Dan Mullen Learns Suprising UNLV Fate as $17.5M Head Coach’s Huge CFB Advantage Confirmed

Dan Mullen’s not just dipping back into college football—he’s coming in guns blazing. After three years behind the ESPN desk, the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach is heading to Sin City to take over UNLV, and he’s not playing it safe. With 103 career wins and $17.5 million already in his pocket, Mullen could’ve coasted. Instead, he’s rolling the dice with a program that is hungry for respect and crying for long-lost excellence. This isn’t a rebuild—it’s a full-on charge toward a championship, or at least Mountain West. And if early signs are any clue, he’s already cooking something big at Sin City.

There’s no question that Dan Mullen’s time with the Florida Gators from 2018 to 2021 was filled with highs and plenty of lows. Back in 2018, his arrival sparked immediate success, leading the Gators to three consecutive New Year’s Six bowl games. However, reports of player mistreatment and lackluster recruiting emerged, foreshadowing his downfall. A disappointing 5-6 season in 2021 prompted athletic director Scott Stricklin to fire Mullen, mirroring Will Muschamp’s fate, just before the final game. His promising start fizzles out, proving that success isn’t just about Xs and Os.

The problem he used to face in Florida in terms of recruiting players is no longer a big deal at UNLV. His 2025 class already has 17 commits and 29 transfers. Additionally, Power Four players such as Anthony Colandrea from Virginia and Alex Orji from Michigan are already contributing depth to the offense. So, whether you like it or not, Dan Mullen is already in playoff contention because of a key advantage, and Will Miles from That SEC Football Podcast is practically losing his mind over it.

“I am aware of who the head coach is—though we don’t always speak his name around these parts. Not really happy. The good news is, when you’re at UNLV, you don’t have to recruit. Okay, so, so, so—he’ll be okay. He is bringing in a lot of guys that he had at Florida. There’s like fifth-year seniors and stuff that he’s bringing in—guys he either had committed to Florida or who had played there at some point,” Miles said. That makes sense; transfer senior players like Troy Omeire, Denver Harris, Koy Moore, Jaden Bradley, and Cameron Friel are boosting Dan Mullen’s playoff hopes.

On top of that, Dan Mullen’s team saw very little transfer portal chaos. Well, it’s his vision that shaped young minds. “You know, when you look at the number of guys that stayed, the amount of talent that stayed here, I think what you’re seeing is the guys believing,” Mullen said. “I feel great, I mean, to have so few guys actually leave the program… I think guys are here for the right reasons, I think it’s part of the recruiting, part of the coaching, part of the development,” Mullen admitted.

Dan Mullen’s already taking over a winning program, not a rebuilding project. Last year’s Rebels, coached by Barry Odom, boasted an impressive 11-3 record. Despite a 21-7 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship, they were a single win away from the College Football Playoff. This isn’t a team starting over; it’s ready to compete immediately.

But apart from stacking up a strong roster, he’s also assembling a reliable inner circle around them.

Dan Mullen’s adding key parts to his championship-ready team

Dan Mullen wasted no time rebuilding his team at UNLV. His move? He didn’t gamble on an unknown; he chose loyalty and experience, hiring Davis as his chief of staff. Their long history speaks volumes. Mullen first hired Lee Davis as a recruiting assistant at Mississippi State after she graduated from the University of Alabama, and she followed him to Florida, where she rose to become director of recruiting operations. Their strong professional bond, built on trust and mutual respect, has proven resilient through the years.

Critics might have read between the lines, but Davis quickly clarified. Back in Florida, when Mullen faced criticism over recruiting comments, Davis defended him. “I’ve worked at two other places since I’ve left him,” Davis said. “I know nobody works harder at recruiting than he does. … What he was trying to say — he wanted to talk football that day and didn’t want to talk about recruiting, but people took it as he doesn’t recruit.” Her words showed Mullen’s dedication.

When Mullen took the UNLV job, it was a huge challenge, and Davis helped him succeed. As pressure mounted to build his staff, Davis provided clarity to Mullen, saying, “He was overwhelmed. And I’m like, ‘Hey, listen, you have two things you got to do right now. You need to hire staff, but you need to hire the right people, because you want a good staff, a staff that fits. And then two, you got to find a quarterback, because that’s the most important. You’re not going to win without a great quarterback.” It’s not just a rebuild; it’s a reload fueled by experienced leadership.

Reunited with Davis, Dan Mullen now has a reliable partner guiding UNLV’s resurgence. Mullen’s reliance on a trusted colleague isn’t mere hope; it’s a foundation for lasting success. This reunion could be UNLV’s key to climbing the Mountain West ranks.