Penn State Alum Names $17.5M National Champion Coach to Fill James Franklin Vacancy

Essentials Inside The Story Penn State secured Bowl eligibility with 40-36 win over Rutgers.

Terry Smith's tenure as interim coach likely to come to an end.

Former Florida and Mississippi State coach among those touted for the role.

Penn State’s 40-36 win over Rutgers in Week 14 meant two things. First, it secured bowl eligibility, which is a positive outcome considering how the season unfolded. Second, it possibly marked the end of Terry Smith’s tenure as the interim coach after stepping in for James Franklin mid-season. Several candidates have emerged as potential choices for the permanent role, but one Penn State alumnus has urged the program to consider an interesting name.

“Why hasn’t Dan Mullen’s name been floated more for the Penn State job? PA guy. Has done a great job at UNLV in year 1 (9-2). Former SEC Coach of the Year. Offensive genius,” ex-PSU tight end Adam Breneman wrote on X.

Dan Mullen has led UNLV to a 10-2 overall record in the MW conference. It is an impressive feat, considering it’s his first year on the job. The school had signed him to a five-year $17.5 million deal.

The Week 14 victory over rivals Nevada Wolf Pack meant that the Rebels are in contention for the MW Championship game. However, these are not the only reasons why Breneman felt Mullen would be a good replacement for James Franklin.

The 52-year-old has over three decades of coaching experience, including 13 years as a head coach.

Mullen has been in the game for a long time and has achieved considerable success. As an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he was part of the Florida Gators’ national championship-winning side in 2006 and 2008. He then joined Mississippi State, where he had a 69-46 record in nine seasons.

He also won the SEC Coach of the Year and George Munger Award after leading the Bulldogs to No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in school history in 2014.

And now, Mullen has taken his offensive knowledge to UNLV. The Rebels rank top 20 in points for (12th-37.2) and rushing yards (17th-205) nationally.

Mullen has a history of reviving struggling programs, like when he went to Florida and turned around their season in 2018. That might catch the eyes of the PSU administration, who are going through a similar period. However, it looks like he isn’t too interested in the role.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said last month when rumors connected him to Penn State. He even discussed the speculations with his team to reassure them he wasn’t about to leave for a better offer.

Though the coach doesn’t have any direct connection to the school, he is a native of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. He played as a tight end at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and even spent some time coaching in the Northeast at Wagner, Columbia, and Syracuse.

So, if he isn’t interested, who are the other options for Penn State?

Who’s next for PSU after James Franklin?

The Penn State head-coaching job will attract significant interest. The Nittany Lions remain one of the biggest programs in college football, backed by a strong history and national profile. During the early stages of the coaching carousel, Penn State had options such as Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule, Eli Drinkwitz, Mike Elko, and Clark Lea.

But each of them signed extensions with their current programs, leaving PSU with fewer choices. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has since emerged as a viable candidate.

After a dominant 41-0 win over Kentucky in Week 14, the Cardinals finished the season at 8-4, making Brohm a strong competitor alongside Mullen.

Penn State could also take a surprising route by retaining Terry Smith. The close victory against Rutgers secured bowl eligibility, marking Smith’s third consecutive victory. His relationship with the fans was made clear when the PSU faithful filled the entire SHI Stadium with “Hire Terry Smith” chants after their win against Rutgers.