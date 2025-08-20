Dan Mullen Reviving Tim Tebow QB Package After 19 Years for Week 0 UNLV Debut

College football season is just around the corner, and kicking things off for many will be the Week 0 showdown between UNLV and Idaho State. For longtime fans, this matchup brings a serious hit of nostalgia, not just because it marks the start of the 2025 campaign but because the quarterback situation at UNLV harks back to some of the most talked-about QB strategies in recent memory. With Dan Mullen at the helm, everyone’s curious about how his team will manage the signal-caller duties when they take the field at Allegiant Stadium.

So why the buzz? An X post by Transfer Portal recently confirmed what insiders have long speculated. It read, “NEW: UNLV is set to play Michigan transfer QB Alex Orji and Virginia transfer QB Anthony Colandrea in Week 0 vs. Idaho State, Dan Mullen announced.” That’s a direct callback to Mullen’s days as Florida’s offensive coordinator, where he famously rotated Tim Tebow and Chris Leak. This kind of planned QB rotation hasn’t been seen much in recent years, and fans know how impactful that Tebow-Leak system was as it blended the best of both passing precision and elite running ability.

Dan Mullen provided more insight while speaking on the McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning show. Regarding the Week 0 plan, he said, “Both guys have battled learning the offense, and we’re going to play both of them for sure in game one.” Mullen emphasized that Orji and Colandrea have “some similarities, but they do have differences in their games,” which makes the rotational approach strategically sound rather than just a split-time gimmick. He explained, “It’s a long season, and I want to make sure what I’ve seen in practice shows up in the game, and I want to see how guys respond to pressure and adjustment.” This initial rotation is clearly partly a trial to evaluate how Orji and Colandrea perform under live-game conditions and pressure.

But, as some might think, this isn’t just a Week 0 experiment. When the question of rotating two quarterbacks over an entire season came up, Mullen leaned on his past experience with Tebow and Leak as a blueprint. He said, “One of the things that makes it easier if you’re going to play both is if the quarterbacks have different skill sets. You’re putting them in to do what they do well.” He added, “These guys are really close, We have high expectations this year; depth is key, and you need guys ready to play. Like I said, because of their skill sets, you might see both of them all season long.” The implication is clear that this could be a full-season two-QB system based on complementary talents rather than a rotating-door situation. Orji offers a Tebow-style dynamic rushing threat with strong running ability, while Colandrea’s experience leans more toward traditional pocket passing.

This quarterback will be another example for the books of Dan Mullen’s philosophy of tailoring the offense to player strengths. The Tebow-Leak system, which led Florida to an SEC championship and national title contention, showed that rotating quarterbacks with different abilities can make game-planning a nightmare for opposing defenses. Mullen sees a similar dynamic brewing at UNLV. “As long as the quarterbacks have different skill sets, that certainly makes it easier… You’re kind of putting them in situations they do well in,” he said. This dual-QB approach could well be the key to a breakout year for the Rebels and could be a pure hit of nostalgia for old-school fans who miss old-school football a little too much.

Dan Mullen’s Chip on His Shoulder Fuels UNLV’s Bold QB Rotation

Remember back in 2021 when Paul Finebaum basically said Dan Mullen “failed” as the Florida coach? That tough public critique seems like ancient history now. Since being hired as UNLV’s head coach in December 2024, Mullen has been on a mission to rebuild his reputation and craft his path back to college football’s big leagues, especially the SEC. ESPN analyst Peter Burns captured this perfectly on That SEC Podcast, saying, “He’s got a chip on his shoulder right now… he’s got a bunch of former SEC guys and a bunch of guys looking for a new opportunity… I like UNLV.” The pressure is real, and Mullen is embracing every bit of it as motivation to prove haters wrong and reignite his coaching legacy.

This chip on Mullen’s shoulder ties perfectly into the bold quarterback strategy at UNLV. Just as Mullen once deftly managed a two-QB system with Tim Tebow and Chris Leak at Florida, he’s reviving that concept with Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea. This mix-and-match approach is a strategy that Mullen is fully confident in his vision for the Rebels, playing to strengths and keeping defenses guessing. This QB battle and rotation could be the secret weapon that propels UNLV to shake up the Mountain West and possibly attract SEC attention once again.

Mullen’s fresh start in Las Vegas is about sending a message. As Burns noted, “I don’t think he really likes UNLV, but he likes the Vegas spotlight.” That spotlight means every win, every innovative play call, and every smart quarterback deployment is a chance for Mullen to rewrite his story. The success of this dynamic, Tebow-inspired QB rotation could be a pillar for that story. A proof point that the “old SEC coach” still has the tactical fire and leadership to dominate. For fans watching closely, Mullen’s journey at UNLV is a statement, and the QB room is perfectly positioned at the heart of that narrative.