Dana Holgorsen Opens Up on Dylan Raiola’s Crumbling Confidence Before Becoming Nebraska OC

“Give us another month, and the product should be a little bit better. Give us another year, and the product will be better.” As Dana Holgorsen echoes this statement, the expectations for 2025 in Nebraska become even more optimistic. Will it be 10 wins, 11 wins or the freaking playoff spot? While it’s hard to put a number to the results this early, the good news is, Holgorsen is feeling jubilant with the team this year. And as for Dylan Raiola? The 54-year-old OC’s brilliance is not limited to just on-field exploits. The guy has become a full-fledged mentor for the sophomore QB. The result? It’s going to be unworldly as the OC tells.

When Holgorsen arrived in Nebraska last year as their offensive consultant, the offense was worse than a bottom rung G-5 team. For context, even before that dreaded 10-28 loss to UCLA, Nebraska’s offense was having massive struggles. They were ranked 103rd nationally with 22.7 points per game and were 96th in rushing offense. What was more glaring was how Satterfield utilized Raiola as the OC turned to a run-heavy approach, often limiting Dylan Raiola’s arm talent. The result? Nebraska struggled to maintain drives and was 80th in yards per play with 5.6 yards. So, when Holgorsen was finally made the OC, he not only injected life into the offense, but his role on Dylan Raiola was quite profound.

“When I got here, Dylan (Raiola) was hitting that freshman wall a little bit — so much was asked of him. Remember, it was Year 1 for Dylan in the Big Ten, with that rugged schedule. It really caught up to him. He was a little overwhelmed, and we had to take a deep breath and give him the confidence to be able to get through the season, and we did that successfully,” said Holgorsen to HuskersOnline.

The now-Huskers OC is quite right; any freshman would have struggled without proper guidance. And losing 3 straight games leading up to UCLA? Raiola was at rock bottom. However, that has changed now. Right now, Holgorsen says that the offense he and Matt Rhule have built in 2025 looks to be “elite,” and Dylan Raiola is way better than he was in 2025.

“We’ve gone through our offense three different times with the guys since the season ended. With OTAs in the winter, with spring football, then with summer, we’ve communicated what we’re going to do three separate times. So, Dylan’s in a very good headspace in terms of what the offense is. He looks good. He feels good. He’s leading at an elite level. I just think Year 2 for him is going to be a little bit different,” said Holgorsen to On3. So is that playoff spot final coming for the CornHuskers in 2025?

Remember that Wisconsin game last year in which Holgorsen led Nebraska to an unexpected victory? In that game, Raiola completed 28 of the 38 passes for 293yards and didn’t give a single interception, showcasing improvement. Holgorsen’s philosophy was simple, as he elevated the Nebraska offense relatively. “We settled people in at spots and let them get comfortable. That’s how you get production.”

So, now, think of the same tactical acumen with a revamped O-line (Rocco Spindler, and Elijah Pritchett protecting Raiola’s blindside) and a 15-pound light Dylan Raiola in 2025? Surely, Nebraska could be a solid playoff contender this year. But not just the arm talent or his decision making or his weight that stands out in Dylan Raiola, in 2025, the guy is also a loyal Cornhusker.

Dylan Raiola is getting poached by teams, according to Matt Rhule

Dylan Raiola was probably the only true freshman quarterback last year to start from game one for his team. Of course, DJ Lagway was also another freshman who exceeded expectations, but he came in late for Billy Napier. So, being a freshman and then producing 2,819 passing yards is no easy feat, and other big teams know that. And so, the guy was the most sought-after player for teams like Miami, Auburn, and Texas A&M, as Matt Rhule tells. Yet, despite those heavy NIL offers that may have come his way, he stayed loyal, and that stands out for him, according to Matt Rhule.

“Everyone reached out to him. He could’ve taken the easy way out and left and gone into the portal and gone someplace where he would start over — maybe at a place where he doesn’t have to do as much himself. He chose to stick it out and fight. I’ve been excited to see where he’s at… I think he’s going to have a great year,” said Matt Rhule to On3.

All in all, Nebraska fans should be happy that in this uncertain NIL world, they have got a player who chooses to stick with them. And that makes him not just the leader in the squad, but also the leader for the fans, too. So, it won’t be long before we hear Dylan Raiola’s chants echoing the Arrowhead Stadium as he will enter Patrick Mahomes’ land to deliver a win against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the opening game.