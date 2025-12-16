Nebraska OC Reveals Exact Moment That Fractured Relationship With Dylan Raiola

Matt Rhule didn’t quite deliver the third-year breakthrough Nebraska fans were hoping for, but few saw star quarterback Dylan Raiola entering the transfer portal. It feels like just yesterday that the QB1 expressed his love for the program, especially with the deep family ties they have to Lincoln. But after a fractured bone, those relationships slowly began to fracture as well.

On Nov. 1, Nebraska rallied against UCLA in what was expected to be a smooth win. However, after marking the first touchdown of the game, the QB received a brutal hit in the second quarter while being sacked. He immediately headed towards the medical tent and did not return. With a broken fibula, he put an end to his 2025 season and went into rehab. The Cornhuskers poured out their love and support for a quick recovery. But little did they know, Raiola would soon enough enter the portal.

Dana Holgorsen did not shy away from expressing his regret regarding that game-changing moment. Calling him a great player, he shared, “I believe if that wouldn’t have happened, things are different.”

