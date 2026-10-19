Daniel Rios’ 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 100 at the Midway Point

We’re a little past the midway point of the college football season, so that means we’re due for a big board update. You can view my initial top 50 from before the season to see how some players have moved around. Spoiler: only five players from my initial top 10 are still in the top 10.
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If last weekend was any indication, this college football season has been filled with madness. So it makes sense that my board has shifted so much this season. I’ll list the 100 players below, and under, I’ll share takeaways on certain groupings throughout the board.
1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
2. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
3. Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina
4. Colin Simmons, Edge, Texas
5. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU
6. Greg Johnson, OG, Minnesota
7. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia
8. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia
9. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
10. Will Echoles, DL, Ole Miss
11. A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon
12. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson
13. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
14. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
15. Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah
16. KJ Bolden, S, Georgia
17. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
18. Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama
19. Boubacar Traore, Edge, Notre Dame
20. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas
21. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri
22. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon
23. Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame
24. Will Heldt, Edge, Clemson
25. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame
26. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
27. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
28. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss
29. Yhonzae Pierre, Edge, Alabama
30. Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss
31. Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State
32. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State
33. Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU
34. Kade Pieper, OG/C, Iowa
35. Austin Siereveld, OG, Ohio State
36. Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami
37. Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State
38. Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame
39. Trevor Lauck, OT/OG, Iowa
40. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma
41. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame
42. Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky
43. Kingston Lopa, S, California
44. Evan Johnson, CB, BYU
45. Clev Lubin, Edge, Louisville
46. Samson Okunlola, OT, Miami
47. Ty Benefield, S, LSU
48. Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson
49. Xavier Gilliam, DL, Tennessee
50. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas
51. Vicari Swain, CB, South Carolina
52. Junior Sherrill, WR, Vanderbilt
53. Carter Smith, OT/OG, Indiana
54. Kenyatta Jackson, Edge, Ohio State
55. Tavion Gadson, DL, Kentucky
56. Quincy Rhodes Jr., DL, Arkansas
57. Jalen Mayo, CB, Houston
58. KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers
59. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami
60. Hollywood Smothers, RB, Texas
61. Justin Scott, DL, Miami
62. Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL, Florida
63. Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech
64. Jordan Faison, WR, Notre Dame
65. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama
66. Damon Wilson, Edge, Miami
67. Zach Lutmer, DB, Iowa
68. Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri
69. Tony Rojas, LB, Penn State
70. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
71. Bear Alexander, DL, Oregon
72. Evan Tengesdahl, OG, Cincinnati
73. Audavion Collins, CB, Penn State
74. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson
75. Adon Shuler, S, Notre Dame
76. JaCarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina
77. Kameryn Crawford, Edge, USC
78. Chris Marshall, WR, Arkansas
79. Jordan Ross, Edge, LSU
80. P.J. Williams, OT, SMU
81. Amare Thomas, WR, Houston
82. D.J. McKinney, CB, Notre Dame
83. Francis Brewu, DL, Notre Dame
84. Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
85. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
86. Cade Uluave, LB, BYU
87. Khalil Barnes, S, Georgia
88. Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon
89. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State
90. Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech
91. Peyton Bowen, S, Oklahoma
92. Anthony Smith, Edge, Minnesota
93. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
94. A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech
95. Owen Chambliss, LB, Nebraska
96. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas
97. Mike Matthews, WR, Tennessee
98. Jay’Vion Cole, CB, Arizona
99. Wendell Gregory, Edge, Kansas State
100. Anthony Evans III, WR, Mississippi State
Takeaways
Regarding the top 10, the first five players have wowed me this entire season. Jordan Seaton has had some concerning reps anchoring against bull rushes, but his athleticism still keeps him in the top 10. The two biggest risers coming into the top 10 are no doubt Chris Cole and Charlie Becker. Cole’s athletic range is special to watch, and it seems like Becker is making a highlight play every single week. What I’ve loved about Becker this season is the slight expansion of his route tree, and Indiana is trusting him with more inside-breaking routes rather than just a back-shoulder threat (which it felt like last year). Can’t wait to see all three of these players test at the combine; should be fun workouts.
The player who has come out of nowhere is Utah tackle, Zereoue Williams. His balance in pass pro to stay on his feet is fun to watch, and he moves people in the run game. He’s asserted himself as the second-best tackle in this class, in my opinion, and should be considered a top-10 talent. The reason he likely won’t is simply the competition he faces this season. The Big 12 doesn’t have any “elite” pass rushers this season, which could hurt how people view him.
Lack of quarterbacks
Only four quarterbacks are in the top 50, with seven total for the entire 100. I’m a little harsher on quarterbacks throughout the season, since I’d like to see a full season before ranking them on the big board. One signal caller who is completely off my board is Texas quarterback Arch Manning. With Pete Thamel reporting that redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. will get more first-team reps in practice, I just don’t see a world where Manning declares from the draft. It’ll take a wildly impressive back half of the season for Manning to get back into the top-five pick conversation, let alone the top 10. I expect him to go back to school and enter the draft in 2028.
Even with the inconsistencies as a passer, the raw tools of Drew Mestemaker put him at No. 1 in this class. Right now, Trinidad Chambliss is the most ready prospect to go to the NFL, but projecting careers, Mestemaker has greater upside, which is why you’ll see him ranked above Chambliss most of the time.
Safeties everywhere
There are 10 safeties in the top 100 and 11 if you want to count Zach Lutmer. Lutmer played corner last season for Iowa, but this season he’s played a lot more as a free safety. This group is absolutely talented, and while we won’t see 11 safeties taken in the top 100 players of the draft, all these guys can make an impact at the next level.
Realistically, I don’t know if we’ll see players like Tae Johnson and Kingston Lopa in this year’s class. Johnson is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the season-opening game against Wisconsin, and Lopa is a redshirt sophomore, so he could easily return to school (Johnson could as well).
Looking at the rest of the group, Jaylen McClain has been lights out for this Ohio State secondary. He may not fill up the stat sheet, but he’s in the right places and understands route concepts to an elite level. Ty Benefield is another favorite of mine; he does struggle in coverage, but man, can he fill the run and come downhill. LSU’s defense has a lot of athletes, and Benefield consistently stands out.
Defensive tackles
The defensive tackles group should still be a strong group come April of next year. While some players haven’t met expectations, this season has brought some surprises. Justin Scott and David Stone have been inconsistent most of the year, which is why they dropped the most on my preseason top 50 board.
In terms of risers, Xavier Gilliam and Tavion Gadson both made the top 60, with neither being on my initial board coming into the season. Gilliam has been a complete surprise, and his pass-rush skills will get him a lot of NFL excitement. Still, I think he struggles to anchor down in the run game and be a force there. But he’s a redshirt sophomore, so he has time to develop those skills if he chooses to go back to school.