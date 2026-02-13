Prayers Pour In After 20-YO College Football Athlete Tragically Dies

Southeast Missouri State University player Danny Duray died on February 11 at the age of 20. As per local media, the students were notified of a student’s death by the SEMO officials on Wednesday morning. The SEMO VP of athletics, Brady Barke, released a statement following the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that one of our student-athletes passed away,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our department, our campus community. And especially for those who knew and cared for him closely. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Duray family.”

As of this report, the authorities have not released the cause of Duray’s death. Hailing from Arlington Heights, Illinois, Duray was a graduate of John Hersey High School. A big Chicago Bears fan, he found real joy in simple things, such as playing soccer and fishing on calm lakes.

He was a two-sport athlete in high school, playing both football and soccer. That background probably helped his kicking. In his senior season, Duray nailed 17 touchbacks and one field goal. He started his college life at SEMO and redshirted his true freshman season. After just one year, he transferred to the College of DuPage for the 2025 season. During his time with the Chaparrals, Duray was a standout specialist, making 32 of 33 PATs and 10 of 13 field goals, scoring 62 points.

“This is one of the hardest days I’ve experienced as a coach,” SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz said in a statement. “We lost a young man who mattered deeply to our program and to so many. Our team is hurting. Danny’s family is hurting. We are going to wrap our arms around them the best we can and walk through this pain together.”

Duray’s team member, WR Anthony Westervelt, remembered him as “full of life” and the “funniest guy in the room.”

“Whenever he was around, there was never a dull moment,” Westervelt said. “I’ll always remember him as the life of the party. He always made sure to be there for people and encourage others. He was loved by so many people, and we all are going to miss him very much.”

Danny is survived by his father, Samuel Duray, his mother, Sally Duray, and his siblings. He grew up in the Mount Prospect area with his brothers and sisters in a very close-knit household. As of now, neither of his parents has issued a statement. Apart from being a very good placekicker, he excelled academically, majoring in business.

Tributes pour in after Danny Duray’s demise

Heartbroken fans scattered across social media poured in tributes and prayers for Danny Duray and his family. “I am so sorry, may he rest in peace,” a fan wrote.

Before joining SEMO, Danny had a standout career in the NJCAA and was also known as a young entrepreneur, having founded his own window company in Chicago. Apart from this, he was also a fundraising volunteer at SALUTE Inc. This organization is typically dedicated to supporting military veterans and their families in times of need.

Another fan added, “Thoughts and prayers to the Duray family! May God bless your son and family during this time, and may he hold you in his love. Aloha and God bless!” And another with the same emotion wrote, “So very sorry for his family, team, and University.”

The DuPage community also mourned the death of their former placekicker. One fan said, “College DuPage football mourns with you.”

Rest in peace, Danny!