Dante Moore Breaks Silence on UCLA Exit After Emotional Message on Major Dillon Gabriel Revelation

Slow-cooked stories taste the best, and Dante Moore’s CFB journey proves that to the hilt. He soaked up Will Stein‘s offense, backing up Dillon Gabriel, and played the long game rather than chasing the spotlight. Chip Kelly‘s most sought-after QB didn’t rush a duel with Ethan Garbers at UCLA—he targeted Oregon, even considering a redshirt year. But every move sharpened his edge. Starting as a freshman at UCLA threw Moore straight into the fire early, but instead of faltering, he forged himself into a stronger player. Now, under the bright lights in Eugene, he isn’t just stepping up—he’s taking charge. Patience didn’t just pay off; it built a quarterback.

Well, before moving to UCLA, Dante Moore joined Oregon as a five-star recruit, but then he ultimately moved to UCLA and played for 9 games. Sure, he had a season filled with ups and downs, but that resume? Completing 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with a 53.5% completion rate is what’s hyping him as Dan Lanning‘s starter. That season gave Moore an ideal opportunity to observe the game before he arrived in Oregon. From that vantage point, he saw the field with greater clarity, his defensive reads became sharper, and he learned the hard work involved in leading.

Now that he is trying to hit the reset button on his career after an up-and-down freshman season at UCLA, Dante Moore is nothing but grateful for the UCLA and Chip Kelly gave him. “I’m glad it happened,” Moore said on On3. “I’m glad I had a great coach like Coach Kelly, who trusted me to play as a true freshman. Mistakes happen, but Coach Kelly never showed different love or anything toward me. He was always the same coach from the first day to the last day. He’s a great guy.” Trusting a freshman? That’s a roll of the dice most coaches keep in their pocket. But it was Chip Kelly who trusted Moore, and now he is all set to make an impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We all saw Dylan Raiola struggling in his very first season as a freshman, but then he took the Huskers to their first bowl since 2016. That’s what players look for: a coach that has trust in them. And for Dante Moore, Kelly was the one backing him up. “I learned a lot from my mistakes, which are going to happen when quarterbacks start to play at a really young age. It was a year when it was difficult in the moment mentally. Just trying to fight through the battles of playing for the university, a lot of fans, and a lot of things going on. Every mistake was a learning point,” Moore said. And all that is finally paying off…

Dante Moore is already a Heisman favorite before even playing a single snap as a starter at Oregon, and at this point, Moore and WR Dakorien Moore ought to have generated a partnership worth national recognition. And the hype about his ability to shine under Will Stein’s system is so massive that Ducks Wire already ranks him 4th among Big Ten starting QBs. On top of that, his big arm and leadership skills are already making him a perfect signal caller for Dan Lanning’s program.

Best part? After Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix, the analyst believes that Dante Moore is the next guy who can lead Oregon to the championship. And an anonymous coach made this admission about Moore being the guy for them on Athlon and said, “They’re pretty hyped on the quarterback [Dante Moore], whom they’ve had in the system for a season already, which is a huge advantage. This isn’t modifying your book for a guy you get out of the portal; it’s a talented, developed player who already knows your system. I think that will show early on this season.” But all this came with time and patience that Moore gave in learning from Dillon Gabriel.

Dante Moore’s bold admission of being Dillon Gabriel’s backup

Last summer, seeking a fresh start after a tough freshman year at UCLA, Moore joined Oregon’s football program. He immediately began learning from one of college football’s most experienced quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel, who’d previously played at UCF and Oklahoma and boasted 64 career starts. Before games, Moore and Gabriel roomed together, creating a strong bond. These shared nights provided Moore with invaluable insight into a veteran’s approach.

Throughout the 2024 season, Dante Moore closely observed Gabriel’s preparation, focus, and leadership. “Transferring in with Dillon was probably one of the best things I ever did,” Moore told On3. “Coming to Oregon and competing with Dillon and standing behind him. I learned a lot from him.” While Gabriel led Oregon’s offense, Moore worked with offensive coordinator Will Stein, mastering Oregon’s system and reviewing film – both of Gabriel’s successful games and his own past struggles at UCLA.

He embraced the learning curve, knowing patience would pay off. “Overall, he taught me a lot. The way we compete with each other in the weight room, in the classroom, and out there on the field,” Moore said. “It’s been a great year, and I got close with the team. … But I’ve been learning here and picked up a lot of things in Eugene. It was a year that I needed, for sure.” The Ducks’ playbook required his full attention, and Moore treated every film session like a personal tutorial.

While Gabriel led Oregon to a Big Ten title last year and had a Heisman finalist nod, Moore quietly learned from the sidelines. Their playoff run ended in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State, but Moore continued to develop. Practice reps, film sessions with coach Stein, and observing Gabriel shaped his understanding of the quarterback position.

Now, Moore’s poised for a summer duel with Austin Novosad for the starting job, entering it wiser, calmer, and battle-tested. “My decision-making,” Moore said, citing it as his biggest improvement. “Playing as a true freshman and getting hit by grown men coming from high school to college is a different kind of ball. Playing against speed and different talent.” Having redshirted, Moore seems ready to take the reins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad