Dante Moore Draws Bold Verdict at Dillon Gabriel’s Expense After Oregon QB’s Honest Take on Predecessor

The Oregon Ducks’ new starting quarterback, a native of Detroit and former five-star recruit, went back to his roots this June for a profound purpose: giving back to the next generation. Dante Moore, who graduated from Martin Luther King High School, gave $10,000 of his NIL funds to the football program at his old high school, a gesture that spoke to his appreciation and commitment to the community that raised him. Moore takes over as the Oregon starting quarterback this season, a move years in the making. After learning from veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a year, Moore is prepared to take the quarterback reins.

But the real tale is the buzz surrounding his potential. Anonymous Big Ten coaches have raved about how prepared he is, pointing out that Moore’s time in the system provides Oregon with a special benefit: an enhanced, experienced quarterback who already knows the playbook by heart. Dillon Gabriel, the Ducks’ previous starter, raised the bar in 2024 to the point of carrying the Ducks to a perfect regular season before leaving Eugene for the NFL and the Cleveland Browns. But now it’s Moore’s turn in the spotlight, and there is a growing buzz in and around Eugene: Can he outdo Gabriel’s performance in college?

RJ Young, on his program, Adapt & Respond with RJ Young, on the 16th of June, made a prediction that Dante Moore can indeed surpass Gabriel this season. “Had Dillon Gabriel come through with one of those, we’re talking about a guy that probably finishes his career as the NCAA’s all-time passing leader, as it is Heisman finalist will have to do right same thing with Bo Nix. You throw 40 touchdowns, throw 4,000 yards at Oregon, we’re probably going to be talking about you as a Heisman finalist because you’ve won a bunch of games,” Young says.

Moore came to Oregon with plenty of fanfare, a former five-star prospect who already had experienced the highs and lows of high-level college football at UCLA. There, he showed off his arm ability, completing 114 passes for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns, but also learned hard lessons, throwing nine interceptions and posting a completion percentage slightly better than 53.5%. Young notes that coordinator Will Stein designed Oregon’s offense for high numbers.

RJ Young says, “But if he plays well in that game (Oregon vs Penn State white out game), expect the Heisman conversation to really pick up around a guy that we’ve all known is really, really talented.” Moore had the pedigree, the arm, and now, the system and weaponry to succeed.

Young acknowledges that even though Evan Stewart is absent, that doesn’t mean he’s taking the field with anything short of a fully loaded arsenal., “Does he have Evan Stewart? No, but he’s got dudes among them, right? Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore, they’re gonna have stable running back room, they’re gonna have a great offensive line. He’s got all the things there, it’s just him putting it together for what I think is going to be an outstanding season.”

Also, don’t count out tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who displayed serious chemistry with Moore in the spring game, grabbing seven receptions for 102 yards. Oregon’s linemen in the trenches are among the nation’s best, providing Moore with the sort of protection that makes quarterbacks appear to be superstars. The early schedule positions him for success, as well—home games versus Montana State and Oklahoma State allow him to develop into a rhythm before the big road trip to Penn State.

How Dillon Gabriel shaped Dante Moore’s journey

Dante Moore’s path to Oregon was far from direct, and his candid thoughts on Dillon Gabriel say a great deal about the sort of player—and individual—he has evolved into. He committed to Oregon, flipped to UCLA, then came back to Oregon after a season as the Bruins’ starter. And here’s the twist: he did that move only days after Dillon Gabriel, the most seasoned college football quarterback, also committed to Oregon. That left Moore, who had already demonstrated he was a starter at the highest level, as the understudy. For most young stars, that would sting. But not Moore, he’s been refreshingly candid about how much he appreciated that year in the background.

In an interview with On3’s Pete Nakos, Moore was not afraid to give plaudits to Gabriel. “Coming to Oregon and competing with Dillon and standing behind him, I learned a lot from him. He’s been in college for quite some time, and I’m glad that the Browns picked him up. Overall, he taught me a lot. The way we competed with each other in the weight room, in the classroom, and out there on the field. It’s been a great year, and I got close with the team,” He described how Gabriel, with the most starts of anyone in FBS, taught him the ways, not only out on the field, but in the weight room, in the film room, and even in the classroom.

The two were roommates the evening before each game, and Moore got an up-close-and-personal view of how a pro gets ready. Moore’s candor is amazing. He might have complained about waiting his turn, but instead, he labeled it “a year that I needed, for sure.” He understood that waiting patiently, even as a veteran starter, was a mental toughness test, and one he aced. Even Kirk Herbstreit chimed in to throw some light on Gabriel’s impact. Herbstreit labeled Gabriel as “very accurate” and complimented him on his elusiveness outside the pocket. Now, it’s Moore’s turn to deliver on the hype Gabriel has created.