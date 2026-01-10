Dylan Raiola Advised to Take Major Step to Save Football Career After Concerning Update

When Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal, the expectation was that it wouldn’t take him long to find a home, given his pedigree. Instead, the January portal window has passed, and while the rest of the quarterbacks like Aidan Chiles, Rocco Becht, Josh Hoover, and others have found their new space, Raiola is stuck in place. The one program showing the strongest interest is Oregon, although the Ducks are dealing with quarterback questions of their own. For now, it does seem that the future of Raiola, whether he likes it or not, hinges on what happens with Dante Moore.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moore’s future with the Ducks is anything but settled. Following Oregon’s 56-22 blowout loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl, Dante Moore has reportedly been weighing whether to remain with the Ducks or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Entering the semifinal, Moore was projected as the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets in Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL mock draft for ESPN. Moore offered subtle insight into his future during the post-game press conference.

“I don’t know my decision yet,” Moore said. “I’m going to talk to Coach Land and talk to my family and everybody. But at the end of the day, I don’t want to think about that right now. I just want to think about my teammates and give love to them.” Given that uncertainty, Oregon has been forced to consider a reliable replacement option, and Dylan Raiola has emerged as a logical candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if Moore ultimately decides to return, it could create a domino effect within the transfer market and complicate Oregon’s quarterback room. That’s where ESPN’s Pete Thamel enters the conversation.

Thamel suggested that Raiola could redshirt during his first season with the Ducks if Moore returns, a move that would preserve Raiola’s NCAA eligibility while allowing Oregon to keep Moore in the program. Currently, he has two years of NCAA eligibility left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Raiola’s 2025 season was cut short by a broken fibula suffered against the USC Trojans in November, he still delivered impressive production before the injury. He completed 181 of his 250 pass attempts, posting a 72.4 percent completion rate for just over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns, numbers that showcase why Oregon views him as a viable option should Moore decide to move on to the NFL. In a stronger, more stable program like Oregon, Raiola could fully unlock his ability.

The Ducks have a history of developing quarterbacks, including Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Moore himself. Raiola could follow a similar path under that system, though it would come with increased expectations and accountability at one of college football’s most demanding programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dylan Raiola’s family’s preferred team is Oregon

If there were still any doubts about Dylan Raiola’s interest in joining the Oregon Ducks, college football analyst Chris Hummer offered further clarity on Friday’s episode of the College Football Insiders. Hummer revealed that Raiola’s family has been open about its preferred destination for the quarterback, who carries an NIL valuation of approximately $2 million.

“I do know the family has told people pretty consistently that Dylan Raiola would like to be at Oregon next year, and they think he could be at Oregon next year,” Hummer said. “I think a lot of that depends on what happens with Dante Moore. How he plays down the stretch determines whether he’ll go to the draft and be the second quarterback taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, one of these schools is going to miss. LSU, Tennessee, and Miami. Dylan Raiola is kind of the last top-tier quarterback in terms of talent. Somebody is going to have to circle back to Raiola as a possibility. Right now, Oregon is still the team I’m watching.”

Ultimately, Raiola’s future appears closely tied to the decision Moore makes in the coming days.