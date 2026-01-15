Dante Moore Proves Dan Lanning’s Transfer Portal Magic Thanks to This NFL Draft Reason

While many college football coaches will be losing some of their top athletes to the transfer portal, Dan Lanning might be able to retain his star quarterback, and the Duck Nation is likely set to see Dante Moore for one more season.

The Oregon QB has made his decision. Moore will return to school for the 2026 season, and his announcement came with a clear message for the fans.

“Sko Ducks, there’s the greatest stadium of all time and in the world. And I love you fans to death, and I appreciate your support through the good, the bad, and ugly this year,” said Moore during Wednesday’s appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Moore’s words reflected his loyalty and gratitude to the Ducks’ fanbase for their support. Moore made it clear that now it’s his turn to deliver something special for them. And Oregon reporter Orlando Sanchez shared that message on X.

By bypassing the 2026 NFL Draft and staying with the Ducks, Dante Moore hit pause on the NFL fast lane in a massive win for Oregon

However, the plan is simple. By returning, he can become sharper and better positioned for a stacked 2027 QB class. While his decision arrived just before the deadline for underclassmen to declare, instantly boosting Oregon’s title hopes, with Moore back under center, the Ducks look loaded.

Key pieces return along the defensive line, while a young, explosive group of receivers and RBs gives the offense serious firepower. Still, the sacrifice is real.

Moore is walking away from a potential $50 million guaranteed payday. For perspective, last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Travis Hunter, secured nearly $46.7 million fully guaranteed, and that number is only rising.

But Moore chose legacy over the ledger.

“With this decision, mainly all my life has just been about being as most prepared as I can for any situation I go into,” said Moore. “And when it comes to me making my decision, I just want to do what’s best for my situation, especially as a quarterback.

“With my decision, it’s been very tough. I’ve prayed a lot about it, talked to many people, my mentors, and people I look up to. With that being said, of course, I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and reach our goal and be national champions.”

Moore’s return instantly puts Oregon in the national title conversation for 2026, as the roster reloads quickly despite key departures. Even with TE Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman heading to the NFL, the roster reloads fast. Add former Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola transferring in, and the depth chart suddenly looks good.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Moore took Oregon all the way to the CFP semifinals. Not bad for a QB with just 20 career starts, still short of the 25-game benchmark NFL execs love to see, though the production speaks loudly.

He threw for 3,565 yards, tossed 30 touchdowns, and limited mistakes. Now, one more season could turn promise into polish.

“This year, I’ve had many great throws, many great plays, but at the end of the day, I feel I can still learn so much more,” said Moore. “As a kid, since I was 4 years old, I’ve dreamed about being in the NFL, but this team, we’ve been through a lot, a lot of people are returning, so we’ve got some exciting things to come this year. I’m excited to keep pushing my team.”

With the decision to return, both sides benefit. Moore positions himself as a stronger and more polished 2027 NFL Draft prospect, while Oregon gets a prime opportunity to chase a national title, something the program has never achieved.

While Moore has all the tools to lead the Ducks to their ultimate goal, the sting of their CFP semifinal loss, a game that began with his opening-play pick-six, provides clear motivation for his return. Despite that single play, his standout performances throughout the season left a lasting mark and showcased his immense potential.

But how did Dan Lanning react to his quarterback hitting pause on the NFL dream?

Dan Lanning’s take on Dante Moore’s decision

Oregon was still licking its wounds after a crushing loss to Indiana when Dan Lanning finally got a reason to smile.

On Wednesday, Dante Moore announced he was returning for another season, flipping the mood in Eugene overnight, and Lanning’s reaction said it all: one duck emoji.

While the return came during a chaotic stretch for the Ducks, help is on the way, and it clearly highlights Dan Lanning’s strength in retention in the NIL and transfer portal era.

While future QB Raiola is locked in from Nebraska, defensive pillars Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei are back for 2026. Then Moore also gets a new weapon in wideout Iverson Hooks, who transferred from UAB. In total, Oregon added seven players through the portal.

While the Ducks are in full reload mode, the losses are loud. Graduations, NFL departures, and portal exits have sent 27 players elsewhere, accounting for nearly 3,800 snaps.

More importantly, half of the Ducks’ most-used players won’t return. Both coordinators are gone, too. Tosh Lupoi has left for Cal, and Will Stein has left for Kentucky.

Still, amid the turnover and turbulence, Lanning secured the one thing that steadies everything: his QB. Sometimes, one emoji says more than a thousand play calls.