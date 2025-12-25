Dante Moore Receives Strong Draft Verdict After Oregon QB Nearly Confirms Football Future

While Dante Moore remains publicly undecided on the 2026 NFL Draft, the league’s most prominent analysts seem to have already made the decision for him. Mel Kiper recently placed Moore at No. 1 QB in the 2026 draft. Now, another report has given Moore’s draft stock a significant boost.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Mat Miller, in his NFL draft rankings, predicted the Ducks’ QB1 to be a first-round pick. The analyst touted Moore’s “lightning-fast release” and “arm strength” to be major factors in his decision. Moreover, the 6’3″ and 206 lb QB has been prolific this season, passing for 3,046 yards this season and rushing for another 196.

For potential NFL teams, Moore offers timing and a strong counterpunch against aggressive defenses. In terms of downfield accuracy, too, the QB has shown exceptional quality, consistently dropping deep balls and throwing accurately in tight windows. He showcased his arm strength in the Ducks’ playoff victory against James Madison last Saturday. Moore completed 19 of his 27 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance included some absolute dimes for his receivers. 216 of his total passing production came from long throws. Moore’s four passing touchdowns were all long throws (15+ yards), and three of them were more than 40+ yards. That’s more than the previous FBS bowl game record of BYU’s Zach Wilson. No wonder the Oregon QB1’s draft stock is soaring higher than ever. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic even compared Moore to Cam Ward.

“I think Dante Moore has some of the Cam Ward gene, in that he improves his game at a pretty consistent rate,” said Baumgardner. “He doesn’t get rattled, and I think he’d be able to survive a rocky rookie year while continuing to improve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were some issues with Moore’s short passing consistency, as well as his rushing ability. However, much of that seems to be alleviated, as we saw him against games like Rutgers and Iowa. Against Washington, the QB also scored a rushing touchdown and did the same in the first round of the playoffs against JMU. Overall, Moore’s NFL trajectory appears unwavering at present. But all of it is contingent on his decision to declare for the draft.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Dante Moore likely to return for the 2026 season?

Moore is a redshirt sophomore and has two more years of eligibility remaining to play college football. It’s unlikely that he will use the two, but a 2026 return seems more than plausible. He hasn’t declared yet, but continues to give us hints. Recently, Ducks center Iapani ‘Poncho’ Laloulu announced his decision to return for one more year. Moore quickly reposted his announcement, fueling rumors that he also wants the same.

Thereafter, the Ducks’ QB1 posted an Oregon tribute video on his IG account. The video recapped his 2025 season and had highlights of his last game against JMU in Eugene. Interestingly, the video ended with “Come on 5, to be Continued,” which many speculate hints at one more year for Moore at Oregon. As for officially announcing it, his stance is currently crystal clear. “Everybody keeps asking me questions, but there is no decision made yet.”

Still, it’s unlikely that the Ducks’ QB1 will decide before Oregon’s CFP run ends. Moore’s team is set to face Texas Tech in the quarterfinals and keep its natty hopes alive. If Oregon wins its national title with Moore, then it is almost certain that the QB will choose to enter the draft. But if it doesn’t. We could most likely see Moore returning for one more year of college ball. It’s a trajectory worth watching as the QB1 scripts history with Oregon.