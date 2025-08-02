Dante Moore Steps Up for New Oregon Role as Dan Lanning Makes Bold $1M Move

The Oregon Ducks develop more than quarterbacks. They create stars. From Justin Herbert to Marcus Mariota. Bo Nix, and now Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning’s team consistently produces elite passers like clockwork. Experience has been key in Eugene, and with Gabriel’s impressive 63 career starts, the bar is pretty high. Now, all eyes are on Dante Moore, who’s stepping in to fill big shoes. Sure, he might lack experience, but his immense talent is undeniable, and early Heisman buzz proves it. Best part? Even Will Stein is clearly excited about what Moore is bringing to the table.

Dante Moore has been working hard this offseason to make this his breakout year. Whether it’s showing up for summer workouts, training in Texas, or skipping the Manning Academy to practice with his receivers. He’s giving it his all. This shows how badly Moore wants to exceed expectations this year. He’s not relying on his five-star status anymore. But rather trying to earn it. He’s already turning heads in the fall camp, and his major move? Getting better as a leader.

Ducks OC Will Stein could already sense the difference. Talking about it to the media, as shared by GoDucks, he said, “I just think he’s really tried to take a leadership role, and it’s hard when you haven’t played here. We know he’s played at UCLA, but now he’s been here for, you know, a full season and a full spring. So, he’s really tried to take that next step in knowing his guys.” It’s pretty clear that Moore isn’t just focusing on building chemistry but also trying to lead them. Sure, he might not know the system well, but at least he’s trying.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s right, Dante Moore’s been cooking all offseason, and he’s already flashing his big moves. The former five-star QB, now at Oregon, spoke about his offseason grind at media day. His top priority? Speed. “I had a great off summer. I really got my body right,” Moore said. “Coach (Wilson) Love and Coach (Kyle) Bolton have been making sure I get my speed up and I hit my goal.”

AD

via Imago Dante Moore, Source: IG

Spoiler alert: He crushed it. Moore aimed for 21 mph this offseason, and he hit 21.5. That’s impressive for a guy who was not known for his speed before (six rushing yards last year and negative-84 at UCLA). But now? He’s got another gear. Look, Oregon had mobile QBs like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, so if Moore adds that kind of mobility? Defenses need to adjust.

But with that, Dante Moore is also learning how to not force things on the field. So, instead of aiming for big passes, he’s just reading the defense and making plays when they give him a chance. And Will Stein is highlighting that approach: “You know, the biggest growth for him is just taking what the defense gives you. We keep our defense fresh. We convert first downs and score touchdowns in the red area, and then when we get our chances to take a shot and to create explosives, that’s what we do. So, I think Dante is really buying into that mindset.” But Dante Moore is not the only thing making headlines in Eugene.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dan Lanning secures major recruiting win

The head coach is yet to shake off the loss from last year. But in some good news, Oregon secured a massive recruiting victory for Dan Lanning, potentially the biggest yet. The Ducks snagged five-star EDGE rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones on Thursday, besting powerhouses Texas A&M and Alabama. This is a major win for Dan Lanning, as knowing Jones’s Alabama roots, his move to Eugene is no small feat. On top of that, Alabama was his top choice just weeks prior.

But it looks like Dan Lanning and his staff’s constant push paid off. Yet let’s not forget it was mainly because of the NIL. Sure, Jones developed a strong bond with Oregon’s coaches, especially with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. But NIL also played a big role. “Certainly, you don’t win this kind of recruiting battle without being heavily armed on the NIL front,” said Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I think Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones is someone that is getting a deal worth over $1 million for his first season. Oregon, Texas A&M and Alabama all battled on that front.”

Oregon’s NIL funding is substantial, though it’s not without limits. Earlier this spring, Oregon withdrew from the competition for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell after Miami reportedly offered approximately $2.5 million. The Ducks were in serious contention before Miami’s late push. But let’s be real: in this era of NIL, money talks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And on top of that, Jones fits the bill perfectly. Standing at 6 feet 3 and 245 pounds, he’s ranked No. 22 overall in the 2026 class by Rivals. Even his skills are pretty promising. As a junior, he recorded 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks. The Ducks landed an exceptional athlete to fortify their future defense. Now, with Dante Moore’s major summer grind and Dan Lanning’s massive recruiting win the Ducks are prepared than ever for this year’s playoff run.