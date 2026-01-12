Dante Moore To Declare for NFL Draft as Oregon Signs Dylan Raiola – Prediction

When Oregon lost to the Indiana Hoosiers during the quarterfinals, questions arose about whether Dante Moore would declare for the draft. Back then, the redshirt sophomore offered few answers. However, with Dylan Raiola’s arrival in Eugene, Moore and the Ducks’ future is starting to come into focus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Monday, former Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola committed to the Ducks, putting an end to his transfer portal speculation. With that, the Duck’s QB carousel couldn’t have been clearer. If Moore wished to return to Eugene next season, Dan Lanning and Oregon may not have been investing so much time in portal shopping. While some speculate Raiola would sit as a backup if Moore returns, that seems like a long shot, given Raiola’s talent and starting experience.

Raiola comes with two years of starting experience on his resume. In his freshman year, he created program history, leading the Cornhuskers to their first bowl game in 10 years. The following year, he was set to take Nebraska to newer heights, but a broken fibula put an end to his 2025 season. Though he is now recovering back to the pink of his health, it feels highly unlikely that he would sit out a season after he has already shown immense potential as a starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Dan Lanning successfully received his commitment to Oregon. At the ‘Nike University,’ he will likely receive a significant NIL deal. So far, we don’t know Moore’s future plans, but Lanning would not have splurged on Raiola without using his talents on the turf. Undoubtedly, Moore has two years of eligibility remaining, which Lanning would like to utilize in the coming seasons. But Raiola’s arrival suggests that Moore may have finalized his NFL plans.

After the Indiana game, Moore was asked about his plans. Though he remained vague by saying, “I don’t know my decision yet.” His “I want to soak this moment up; Just giving hugs and just thank yous to my teammates” comments could imply that he may have neared his future decision, one that may have involved playing in the league. With the draft declaration deadline closing on Wednesday and Raiola now committed to Oregon, Moore’s jump to the NFL seems imminent.

The reasoning appears to be not only Moore’s proven talent at Eugene but also the increasing popularity and the demand he commands right now. ESPN’s Draft expert, Mel Kiper, has projected Moore to be a No. 2 pick in his mock draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dante Moore projected to be a Top 5 pick

EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline reported that Dante Moore may enter the draft if he remains a top five pick. So far, industry opinion proves Moore to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Speaking with those around Moore, I’m told there’s a likelihood that the quarterback will enter the draft if the intelligence received before the deadline for underclassmen declarations indicates that the quarterback will be selected in the top five,” Pauline has reported. “At the very least, Moore’s advisors will recommend he enter the event if the information coming back shows he’ll end up in the initial handful of picks, and that’s exactly what I expect the intelligence to show.”

The New York Jets, riddled with a QB conundrum, are projected to pursue him. Although experts have warned him against joining the Jets, the decision rests in his hands. If Moore returns for another season, there is no guarantee he will become a top potential pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

By that time, the NFL equations surrounding him might change. Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, and other QB talents would have carved their way into the league. Not to forget, another layer of talent springing forth in Julian Sayin, Arch Manning, and CJ Carr might pose competition in the 2027 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have seen quarterbacks returning to improve their NFL stock in the 2025 season. It didn’t go that well for either Garrett Nussmeier or Cade Klubnik. In Moore’s case, he doesn’t even have to improve his stock. It is already high. There’s an argument for getting more starting reps in college, as has been argued by the likes of Colin Cowherd and Joel Klatt. But what if he doesn’t perform and gets replaced by Raiola? That’s the worst-case scenario for staying.